NUPRC, PTDF reiterate commitment to ethical governance in hydrocarbon sector

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting ethical governance as the foundation for sustainable growth in Nigeria’s and Africa’s hydrocarbon industry.

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC reaffirmed the commitment on Wednesday in Abuja at the 2025 International Conference on Hydrocarbon Science and Technology (ICHST) organised by the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI).

Komolafe was represented by Dr Kelechi Ofoegbu, Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration, NUPRC

In a keynote address titled “Ethical Governance: The Bedrock of Africa’s Hydrocarbon Future,” he said that the prosperity of Africa’s energy sector depended on resource endowment and also the quality of governance driving its utilisation.

“When we speak about Africa’s hydrocarbon future, it is not merely about how many barrels of oil we can producandl

“It is fundamentally about whether we can govern these resources in ways that build trust, attract investment and safeguard the environment,” he said.

He said that ethical governance had enabled Nigeria to record progress in reducing gas flaring through its flare gas commercialisation initiative.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at achieving total flare-out by 2030.

He said the initiative had transformed the image of the Niger Delta from one characterised by wasteful flaring to one of renewed opportunity and economic empowerment.

He also cited the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs), established under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, as an example of governance reforms delivering tangible benefits to oil-producing communities.

“In villages that once knew only resentment, schools are now under construction, clinics are opening and roads are being built.

These are not acts of charity, but legal entitlements guaranteed by governance,” he said.

The NUPRC boss said that under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria had embarked on a new path anchored on transparency, accountability and fairness in the oil and gas sector, through the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He said key initiatives undertaken by the commission to promote transparency and accountability included development of 25 new upstream regulations in consultation with the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and industry stakeholders.

He listed others to include the launch of the Public Register of Petroleum Concessions and Beneficial Ownership database, Transparent conduct of the 2022 and 2024 licensing rounds through open digital platforms.

Others are the empowerment of indigenous oil firms, now contributing over 30 per cent of Nigeria’s total oil output, and implementation of the Metering and Measurement Audit Initiative to ensure that every barrel produced is accurately recorded.

According to Komolafe, these reforms have strengthened investors’ confidence and demonstrated that “what wins investment is not geology but governance”.

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) also reaffirmed its commitment to building human and institutional capacity to drive Africa’s hydrocarbon transformation anchored on innovation, environmental stewardship and sound governance.

The Executive Secretary of PTDF, Ahmed Aminu, said that Africa must reposition itself as a supplier of hydrocarbons, and also as a hub for innovation, supported by strong policies and skilled manpower.

Aminu was represented by Mr Olayinka Agboola, General Manager, Strategic Planning and Documentation Department, PTDF.

He said that PTDF was advancing Nigeria’s energy-transition goals through scholarships, research funding, and partnerships that strengthen technical competence and knowledge transfer.

“Our task is to shift from mere resource extraction to sustainable, inclusive value creation grounded in environmental stewardship, sound institutions and robust local content,” Aminu said.

He said that PTDF’s partnership with PTI reflected a shared vision to nurture a new generation of professionals and innovators who will anchor Africa’s energy transformation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that the theme of the conference is, “Transforming Africa’s Hydrocarbon Sector: Balancing Growth, Environment and Governance”.