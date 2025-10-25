JUST BEFORE YOU CRUCIFY UZODIMMA

By Ben AHANONU

When the Jews in their derangement conspired to crucify our Lord Jesus Christ, they fabricated trumped-up charges against him but before Pontius Pilate – the fifth governor of the Roman province of Judaea, serving under Emperor Tiberius from 26/27 to 36/37 AD, who presided over the trial, our Lord Jesus was exonerated yet in his bid to appease the wicked Jews, Pontius Pilate, ultimately ordered his crucifixion but later paid dearly for that.

Narrowing it down to the subject of this piece – Uzodimma; it is true that today in Imo State, some disgruntled fellows have been busy peddling silly accusations against the Governor just like the demented Jews of old, but unfortunately for them, there is no Pontius Pilate to order Uzodimma’s crucifixion so they are boiling with seething rage.

It is true that many of the famous world leaders past and present, have one thing in common – they care about their people and know how to talk to and inspire their followers.

It is equally a historical fact that great leaders emerge organically and leave their marks in the annals of time through a combination of leadership, clear vision, skills and character.

Great leaders also lead with courage, resolve and conviction. One proven fact is that leadership is not just about achieving success; rather it is more about the journey: the impact made on the masses and environment during the course of the journey and the legacies left behind.

For about six years, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, has been on what can be described as a historic journey characterized by impact making, record-breaking and record setting accomplishments in Imo State.

He came with a clear vision to reposition Imo State on the pathway to sustainable and inclusive socioeconomic development – Uzodimma meant business then and still means business now.

It is on record that Uzodimma, who is conscious of the fact that office of the Governor entails public service and probity, is also fully mindful of accountability, hence he decided earlier on to run a transparent government both fiscally and administratively.

He vowed ab initio, never to steal any money or appropriate any land for his personal interest and he maintains that avowal to date.

You may recall that one of the first batch of executive bills he sent to the Imo State House of Assembly was the bill abrogating the payment of pension and gratuities to former Governors and deputy Governors of Imo State – if Uzodimma is wicked or greedy over money, he will not think of such a bill that has been passed and signed into law because it will affect him at the end of his tenure as Governor.

The same Uzodimma broke ranks with tradition by refusing to take security vote upon assumption of office and this was with the intention of channeling the huge funds into the development of Imo State but suddenly he was confronted with brutal politically motivated insecurity and COVID -19 pandemic – yet he did not buckle.

It is on record and it is irrevocable that for the first time in the history of Imo State, a governor with good intentions came and made the Civil Service honourable with the eradication of parasitic ghost workers, provision of mass transit, health insurance, enhanced salary far greater than the national minimum wage, 13th-month salary and other bonuses, renovation of the State Secretariat, provision of electricity, promotion of workers – apart from the ongoing recruitment of teachers and other qualified Imo people into the state civil service. The pensioners are not left out as backlog of gratuities has been cleared while the payment of monthly pension and salaries, is now automated, regular and prompt.

In other key sectors of the economy there is tremendous improvement for instance, more primary healthcare centres are being constructed and the Imo health insurance scheme, designed to accommodate all Imo people has commenced in earnest.

I don’t want to go into road construction and education because in those two areas, Uzodimma has excelled and distinguished himself but two roads I must mention are the then impassable Relief Market and MCC – Uratta Roads that successive Governors of Imo State could not fix until Uzodimma emerged and that was among the first set of roads he reconstructed in deference to the yearnings and plight of Imo people – it brought immense relief and joy to traders and residents of that part of Owerri hence, today when I see some scumbags trying to vilify Uzodimma, I shudder in disbelief and wonder how people can forget so easily and how people can be so wickedly unappreciative.

It is noteworthy that for the first time in the history of Imo State, citizens of the state are now going on pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan at the expense of the government and this has afforded them the opportunity to travel out of Nigeria for the first time in their lives and that is why there are so many Justices of the Peace (JPs) in Imo State today – which is evidence of Shared Prosperity.

Clearly, Governor Uzodimma has done well and no matter what the naysayers might concoct, his outstanding achievements cannot be wished away by subjective and unnecessary vituperation of some ungrateful and unsatisfiable individuals and groups.

One thing certain anyway is that such misguided critics and overnight activists are just mischievous and melancholic even as they continue to grope in the darkness of delusion.

If Uzodimma is wicked, selfish, greedy and out for aggrandizement, he will not embark on so many amazing projects that are capital intensive.

I call him the stylish, indomitable and dedicated solid-works Governor – this is proven by his signature projects including but not limited to the ultra-modern flyover at Control Post and the first of its kind in Imo State, the well-constructed, well-equipped and world-class Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre, EIICC, the Mbaise – Obowo Road, which Ihedioha could not reconstruct but which has been fixed by Uzodimma – the Governor with balls and passion for quality.

Yes, the visionary Sam Mbakwe initiated and built the famous Imo Concord Hotel now known as Concord-Hilton Hotel – and that cannot be disputed; but the crucial question is: what happened thereafter? Successive administrations both intrusive military and drab civilian only succeeded in mismanaging it. I want to be nice by not mentioning a particular civilian administration that totally ruined the five-star hotel.

Nonetheless, the good news today is that the iconic Uzodimma and man with the Midas touch has initiated a process that will culminate in the total revival and repositioning of the hotel for profitability in partnership with the renowned Hilton Group and it has commenced with the ongoing but painstaking and total rehabilitation of the hotel.

With the involvement of Hilton, it is certain that this time, it won’t be business as usual in the management of the five-star hotel – Hope is working.

Just before you crucify Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, please remember he loves GOD and GOD loves him. Remember also that as your Governor, Uzodimma loves you, cares about you and working assiduously for your good as Imo citizen and resident.

Just before you crucify Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, please remember that he is a human like you and that he cannot solve all the problems of Imo State in two terms of eight years but he has performed so well and will do much more with the remaining time he has to function as Governor.

However, I must point out that if Gov. Uzodimma’s predecessors had done a fraction of what he has accomplished so far, Imo would have turned into the Dubai of Nigeria by now and I want to also state without equivocation that even in 10 terms of 40 years, all the problems of Imo State may not be fixed because issues and needs develop with increasing regularity, infrastructure decay with time, resources are limited, challenges arise at any given point in time including physical challenges – that is why government is an evolutionary continuum.

Take a look at America – even with over two centuries of uninterrupted prosperity, the United States is still work in progress, the same is true about the United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, even China but Uzodimma is determined and focused. He is poised to make the difference with the remaining time he has to serve Imo people, however, he needs our support and encouragement, he needs our prayers and he is a man of peace and prayer – so just before you crucify Governor Uzodimma – with your lacerated mouth that continues to vomit unsubstantiated claims, wild allegations, unfounded accusations with the aim to slander, please pause and ponder: if you were in his shoes will you do better? Talk is cheap and it is easier said than done just like the big grandfather of Nigeria and former President – Olusegun Obasanjo; who has the penchant for criticizing and condemning every government in power but when he was in power for the second time, Nigeria didn’t actually thrive as he and Atiku underperformed and imposed darkness upon the land with failed privatization of defunct NEPA- another reason Atiku will never govern Nigeria.

Just before you crucify Uzodimma : are you actually sure that he offended you? Are you categorically sure that he has done anything wrong?

The good news is that majority of Imo people are happy with Uzodimma. Imo State also needs continuity – not brute and unreasonable disruption. Uzodimma’s excellent achievements must be consolidated because Hope is still here.

God bless Imo State.

I am Prince Ben AHANONU

…With intellectual swagger that doesn’t stagger.