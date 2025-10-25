GECF : Nigeria’s leadership  role and growing influence within the global gas community.

.Ekpo, Mshelbila’s GECF new roles, affirm Nigeria’s competence in world gas eco system – NGA

UGO AMADI

The recent emergence of Dr Philip Mshelbila and Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo in top Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) positions is indeed resounding affirmation of Nigeria’s leadership, competence and growing influence within the global gas community.

It would be recalled that Mshelbila, Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) was elected as the new Secretary-General of the GECF at its 27th Ministerial Meeting in Doha, Qatar while The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, also emerged as the President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting.

As a matter of fact both men have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing Nigeria’s energy transition and global gas diplomacy.

Interestingly, these great achievements demonstrates the nation’s technical depth, visionary leadership and its commitment to promoting cooperation, inclusivity and stability across the gas value chain.

Celebrating the moment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Dr Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo for the new roles and described it as a development that will further consolidate Nigeria’s leadership in global gas diplomacy.

President Tinubu noted with confident that Dr Mshelbila and Minister Ekpo surely represent Nigeria with distinction and work with other member nations to strengthen cooperation, stability, and inclusivity in the global gas market.

” The Nigerian government is proud of Mshelbila’s election as secretary-general and Ekpo’s emergence as president of the GECF Ministerial meeting, as the two positions reflect the international community’s confidence in Nigeria’s leadership and technical expertise in the global gas sector.

“Natural gas remains the cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrial growth, energy security, and economic transformation under our administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Our country shall remain a dependable voice in advancing equitable energy access and a cleaner energy future”, President Tinubu says.

Also, the Group CEO, NNPC Ltd., Bashir Ojulari described the development as a milestone as and testimony to the Federal Government’s Gas Agenda, aimed at utilising natural gas as a major fuel for industrial growth and economic development.

Ojulari, in a statement by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd. described the feat as a historic moment for Nigeria.

“NNPC Ltd is proud of what Mshelbila has achieved at NLNG, where he has worked tirelessly to transform Nigeria’s vast gas reserves into export-grade LNG, LPG and condensates, serving domestic needs and global markets in the process.

“With this feat, Philip Mshelbila has put Nigeria on the global energy map for good.

“This shows that President Tinubu’s gas to prosperity agenda, aimed at utilising natural gas as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic transformation is on the right trajectory,” Ojulari added.

He further assured that with Mshelbila at the helm of GECF, Africa, Nigeria and indeed the NNPC Ltd. will witness a remarkable progress in the quest to make natural gas the pivotal resource for sustainable development.

The GCEO also congratulated Ekpo, on his emergence as President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting.

He said that the Minister had been at the forefront of championing efforts to harness Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for industrialisation and economic development.

Similarly, Mr Farouk Ahmed, the Nigerian Executive Board Member of GECF also congratulated Mshelbila and Ekpo on their new top positions at the GCEF.

Ahmed, who is also, the Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), described both outcomes as a testament to Nigeria’s growing leadership, credibility and recognition within the global gas community.

Ahmed, in a statement by Mr George Ene-Ita, Director, Public Affairs Department, NMDPRA, said that the dual honours reflected the country’s strategic contributions in the energy space.

He commended Mshelbila’s distinguished track record in the industry and expressed confidence that his experience would strengthen the Forum’s role in promoting natural gas as a key driver of global energy security.

Ahmed charged the new Secretary-General to serve with dedication, transparency and renewed commitment to advancing the collective interests of member countries, particularly in addressing global energy transition challenges and ensuring fair value for gas resources.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for the GECF’s mission and emphasised the country’s readiness to continue working with other member states to foster cooperation, investment and innovation across the global gas value chain.

Dr Philip Mshelbila is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and Vice President of Bonny Gas Transport, bringing over three decades of leadership and technical expertise in the global energy industry.

Before joining NLNG, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad and Tobago and held several senior positions within Shell Nigeria, including General Manager, Gas, and Director of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC).

The President of the association, Mr Akachukwu Nwokedi in a statement said that the twin appointments represented a major vote of confidence in Nigeria’s strategic role in shaping the global gas agenda.

He further praised Ekpo’s leadership at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas), commending his efforts in driving policies that strengthen investment, infrastructure and innovation across Nigeria’s gas sector.

“Under his stewardship, Nigeria has continued to demonstrate strong resolve in positioning gas as a catalyst for economic growth and sustainable development.

“His elevation to preside over the GECF Ministerial Meeting is a well-deserved recognition of his leadership and Nigeria’s policy direction in the global gas ecosystem,” Nwokedi said.

He also described Mshelbila’s appointment as a proud moment for the Nigerian and African gas communities, adding that his wealth of experience and steady leadership at NLNG would bring value-driven collaboration and renewed purpose to the GECF.

“Mshelbila’s appointment is a testament to excellence, consistency and technical brilliance. We are confident that his leadership will further consolidate the Forum’s role in promoting sustainable gas development and equitable energy access,” he said.

He emphasised that Nigeria and Africa will continue to play a decisive role in driving a balanced and inclusive global energy transition.

“As a nation and as a continent, we remain committed to advancing gas as the bridge fuel for industrialisation, job creation and climate balance.

“These new global roles for Ekpo and Mshelbila reaffirm Nigeria’s standing as a trusted and forward-looking partner in the global energy dialogue,” he said.

The GECF is an international intergovernmental organisation that provides a platform for the exchange of experience and information among its member countries.

Representing the world’s leading gas-exporting nations, the GECF aims to foster constructive dialogue between gas producers and consumers to enhance the stability and security of global gas supply and demand.

Mshelbila succeeds Algeria’s Mohamed Hamel as the fifth scribe of the global organisation, which has been a leading voice in positioning natural gas as a cornerstone of global sustainable development.