GECF appointment: NMDPRA Boss Praises Ekpo, Mshelbila’s Track Record

Favour Ishember, Abuja

the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, has congratulated the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo on his appointment as the President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting.

Engr. Ahmed, wh doubles as the Nigerian Executive Board Member of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), also congratulates Dr Philip Mshelbila on his election as the new Secretary-General of the Forum .

Speaking at at the just concluded 27th GECF Ministerial Meeting held in Doha, Qatar, the Authority Chief Executive described both outcome as a testament to Nigeria’s growing leadership, credibility and recognition within the global gas community ; noting that the dual honours reflect the country’s strategic contributions in the energy space.

According to a pressstatementissued by

Mr George Ene-Ita, Director, Public Affairs Department,

Ahmed commended Dr Mshelbila’s distinguished track record in the gas industry and expressed confidence that his wealth of experience will further strengthen the Forum’s role in promoting natural gas as a key driver of global energy security and sustainable development.

Ahmed charged the new Secretary-General to serve with dedication, transparency and renewed commitment to advancing the collective interests of member countries, particularly in addressing global energy transition challenges and ensuring fair value for gas resources.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for the GECF’s mission and emphasised the country’s readiness to continue working with other member states to foster cooperation, investment and innovation across the global gas value chain.

The statement reads in part “Dr Philip Mshelbila is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and Vice President of Bonny Gas Transport, bringing over three decades of leadership and technical expertise in the global energy industry.

Before joining NLNG, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad and Tobago and held several senior positions within Shell Nigeria, including General Manager, Gas, and Director of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC).