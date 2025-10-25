Gbajabiamila calls for policy harmonisation , collaboration to bridge Nigeria’s Healthcare gaps

L-r… Deputy Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos(CMUL) Professor Daniel Odebiyi; Provost, Prof Ademola Oremosu; Guest Speaker, Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; guest Speaker, Prof Oladapo Ashiru: during 63rd Founders day Celebrations, 18th Horatio Oritsejolomi Thomas Memory Lecture ‘ transforming health care ‘ held at held at College of Medicine University of Lagos on 23/I0/2025 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

In a bold push to revolutionize Nigeria’s fragile healthcare system, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has emphasized that policy harmonisation and inter-governmental collaboration are the keys to closing critical healthcare gaps.

Speaking at the 18th Horatio Oritsejolomi Thomas Memorial Lecture at the University of Lagos, Gbajabiamila outlined a strategic blueprint for transforming Nigeria’s health landscape through unity, trust, and shared vision.

Addressing an audience of policymakers, health professionals, and stakeholders, Gbajabiamila called on federal, state, and local governments to forge stronger alliances—leveraging joint funding, human resource development, infrastructure support, and integrated public health initiatives. He warned that without political will and genuine partnership rooted in transparency, Nigeria’s health sector risks stagnation amid pervasive challenges such as funding deficits, corruption, poor health data systems, and policy discontinuity.

The senior government official highlighted the importance of making strategic investments at the state level—particularly in upgrading Primary Health Centres to deliver essential services that can markedly improve maternal and child health outcomes. He also championed the adoption of digital tools by state governments to enhance service delivery, streamline operations, and broaden healthcare reach across Nigeria’s diverse populations.

Supporting Gbajabiamila’s call, Lagos State’s Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, stressed that political will is paramount. “Without decisive leadership and commitment, meaningful progress remains elusive,” she asserted. Ogunyemi praised President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s policies for igniting a transformative wave in the state’s health sector.

The event’s host, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola of the University of Lagos, echoed the sentiment, urging Nigerian leaders to prioritize health in policy and funding. “The future of healthcare depends not only on medical excellence but on courageous leadership that champions health as a national priority,” she said.

LUTH’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, lauded Gbajabiamila’s leadership qualities, describing him as a transformational figure whose vision can steer Nigeria toward a healthier future. As Nigeria grapples with systemic health challenges, the call for policy unity and collaborative action rings loud—signaling a bold step toward a resilient, equitable healthcare system.

