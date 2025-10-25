Ekpo, Mshelbila’s GECF new roles, affirm Nigeria’s competence in global gas community – NGA

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) says the emergence of Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo and Dr Philip Mshelbila in top positions at Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) affirmed Nigeria’s competence within the global gas community.

Mshelbila, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) was elected as the new Secretary-General of the GECF at its 27th Ministerial Meeting held on Thursday, in Doha, Qatar.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, also emerged as the President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting.

The President of the association, Mr Akachukwu Nwokedi in a statement on Friday said that the twin appointments represented a major vote of confidence in Nigeria’s strategic role in shaping the global gas agenda.

Nwokedi, who is also the Africa Regional Director, International Gas Union (IGU), described the twin appointments as a resounding affirmation of Nigeria’s leadership, competence and growing influence within the global gas community.

“Both men have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing Nigeria’s energy transition and global gas diplomacy.

“These achievements underscore the nation’s technical depth, visionary leadership and its commitment to promoting cooperation, inclusivity and stability across the gas value chain,” he said.

He further praised Ekpo’s leadership at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas), commending his efforts in driving policies that strengthen investment, infrastructure and innovation across Nigeria’s gas sector.

“Under his stewardship, Nigeria has continued to demonstrate strong resolve in positioning gas as a catalyst for economic growth and sustainable development.

“His elevation to preside over the GECF Ministerial Meeting is a well-deserved recognition of his leadership and Nigeria’s policy direction in the global gas ecosystem,” Nwokedi said.

He also described Mshelbila’s appointment as a proud moment for the Nigerian and African gas communities, adding that his wealth of experience and steady leadership at NLNG would bring value-driven collaboration and renewed purpose to the GECF.

“Mshelbila’s appointment is a testament to excellence, consistency and technical brilliance. We are confident that his leadership will further consolidate the Forum’s role in promoting sustainable gas development and equitable energy access,” he said.

He emphasised that Nigeria and Africa will continue to play a decisive role in driving a balanced and inclusive global energy transition.

“As a nation and as a continent, we remain committed to advancing gas as the bridge fuel for industrialisation, job creation and climate balance.

“These new global roles for Ekpo and Mshelbila reaffirm Nigeria’s standing as a trusted and forward-looking partner in the global energy dialogue,” he said.