Dr. Joan Faluyi Honoured with Prestigious Honorary Doctorate for Pioneering Women’s Rights, ending period poverty in Africa

Prof. Maurice Azubiike Odiete and Dr Joan Faluyi.

In a remarkable display of international recognition, Nigeria’s foremost humanitarian leader, Dr. (Mrs.) Joan Faluyi has been honored with an Honorary Doctorate and the Leadership Impact Award by Highstone Global University in Texas, USA. The accolades, bestowed during the prestigious Global Impact Convocation, spotlight her unwavering dedication to transforming the lives of women and girls across Africa, with a particular focus on ending the scourge of period poverty.

The awards affirm Dr. Faluyi’s standing as a beacon of hope and change—her relentless advocacy and grassroots initiatives have already uplifted thousands of underserved girls and women. The University President lauded her leadership, emphasizing her courageous efforts in promoting menstrual health, gender equality, and community empowerment.

“Dr. Faluyi exemplifies courageous leadership and unwavering commitment,” the President stated. “Her work transcends borders, creating ripples of positive change that resonate far beyond Nigeria’s shores.”

Prof Theophilud Aku Ugah and Dr Joan Faluyi.

As founder of the Blossomflow Empowerment Foundation, Dr. Faluyi has positioned herself at the forefront of fighting period poverty—a crisis that deprives millions of girls of their right to education and dignity. Her foundation’s initiatives include: Distributing free sanitary pads to girls in need, Conducting menstrual hygiene education for students and caregivers, Campaigning against menstrual stigma and shame, and Reaching rural and underserved communities with vital health resources.

“Every girl deserves to live with dignity,” Dr. Faluyi declared during her acceptance speech. “This honour is not just about me; it’s a rallying cry for every girl silenced by shame, shame to be heard, seen, and empowered.”

Beyond her local initiatives, Dr. Faluyi is galvanizing a global platform to influence policy and community attitudes towards menstrual health. Her foundation’s work includes advocacy for gender equality, life skills training, and strategic partnerships with health and education sectors.

She calls on international bodies, governments, and development partners to treat menstrual health as a fundamental human right—integral to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, notably SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).

As Nigeria celebrates this international accolade, Dr. Joan Faluyi’s journey underscores a powerful truth: leadership rooted in purpose can ignite transformative change. Her work continues to inspire a new generation of women and girls to claim their dignity, pursue education, and shatter barriers rooted in stigma and inequality.

This honour not only elevates her personal sacrifice but also shines a global spotlight on Nigeria’s ongoing fight for women’s rights—affirming that true leadership is about lifting others and creating lasting impact.