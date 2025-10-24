Tinubu’s marching order to new INEC chairman: Serve with integrity beyond reproach

.As Amupitan pledges transparency, staff welfare

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Abuja, swore in the sixth substantive chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN).

At the ceremony held at the State House Council Chamber, President Tinubu urged the new INEC Chairman to serve with integrity and beyond reproach.

“Your nomination and the subsequent confirmation by the Senate are a testament to your capacity and the confidence reposed in you by both the executive and the legislative arms of government.

“This significant achievement marks the beginning of a challenging, yet rewarding journey, and I trust that you will approach your responsibility with the highest level of integrity, dedication and patriotism,” the President said.

President Tinubu noted that the country had been on a path of democratic governance and learning since 1999, with notable achievements in the strengthening of various institutions.

“Our democracy has come a long way in 25 years. We have consolidated and strengthened our democratic institutions, particularly in electoral systems, through innovations and reforms.

“We have learned a great deal along the way and have improved significantly from where we were many years ago. We must now remain committed to the principles that underpin democracy in a complex and multifaceted society.

“The electoral process is a vital part of a democracy that grants the people the exclusive right to choose their leaders and shape their future. To ensure that our democracy continues to flourish, the integrity of our electoral process must be beyond reproach,” he added.

President Tinubu stated that the governorship election on November 8, 2025, in Anambra State will serve as a litmus test for the new leadership of the electoral commission.

“It is important that our elections are free, fair and credible. We must consistently improve our electoral process, addressing the challenges of yesterday and innovating for today and tomorrow.

“To maintain public trust in the election, electoral integrity must be protected. All aspects of the process – from registration to campaigning, the media access, voting and counting should be transparent, non–violent and credible.

“No electoral system is flawless, but since elections are vital to a nation’s future, it is essential to continually strengthen electoral institutions, ensuring that they are robust, resilient and safeguarded against artificial setback.

“I therefore charge you, Prof Amupitan, as you take on this important assignment to protect the integrity of our electoral process and strengthen the institutional capacity of INEC.

The swearing-in ceremony follows the Senate’s confirmation of the INEC Chairman’s nomination on October 16.

Amupitan succeeds Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure as INEC Chairman ran from 2015 to 2025.

The 58-year-old academic outlined his plans to reform Nigeria’s electoral system, strengthen institutional independence, and rebuild public trust in the commission at the screening.

.As Amupitan pledges transparency, staff welfare

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, has vowed to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency and discipline in the Commission’s operations.

He also called on staff to work as a united team to deliver free, fair, and credible elections across the country.

Speaking at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja shortly after formally assuming office from the Acting Chairman, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, the new INEC boss described his appointment as “a divine call to national service” and emphasized that the credibility of elections is not up for negotiation.

“Our mandate is clear, to deliver free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the Nigerian people,” Prof. Amupitan declared.

“To achieve this, we must work together as a team, leveraging our individual expertise and collective experience. The integrity of our elections is not something we should even negotiate. It is the soul of democracy,” he noted.

Amupitan, who was accompanied by senior officials of the University of Jos, including the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya, expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting him with what he described as “a herculean but noble national assignment.”

He noted that while the expectations of Nigerians were high, he was confident that with the cooperation and dedication of INEC staff nationwide, the Commission would deliver on its constitutional mandate.

Amupitan assured staff that their welfare would be given top priority under his leadership, describing them as “the engine room of the Commission.”

“We are going to be expecting so much from you,” he said, “and it is only fair that we also give so much to those from whom we expect much. Your welfare will be a priority. We will ensure that your working conditions are conducive and that you have the resources to excel.”

He particularly referenced the upcoming Anambra State Governorship Election slated for November 8, 2025, calling it a critical test of the Commission’s commitment to credible polls.

“The Anambra election is not just another electoral exercise,” he said. “It is an opportunity for us to show Nigerians and the world that INEC remains committed to free, fair, and credible elections. The eyes of the nation are upon us, and we must rise to the occasion.”

He urged staff to close ranks, break down silos and maintain synergy across departments, noting that unity and collaboration would be essential for the Commission’s success.

“Let’s restore the confidence of every voter that their vote counts,” he emphasized. “We must end voter apathy and rebuild trust in the process”, he stated.

Earlier, in a brief but heartfelt handover remark, the Acting Chairman, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, congratulated the new Chairman on his appointment and assured him of the full support of the Commission’s staff.

Describing the day as “a moment of continuity and renewal,” she lauded Prof. Amupitan’s distinguished record and expressed confidence that his tenure would build upon the strong institutional foundation laid by his predecessor, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

“You are not walking into an empty field,” Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu said. “The Commission has been blessed with a team of dedicated and patriotic staff who will stand firmly with you as you lead INEC into its next chapter.”

She also noted that preparations for the Anambra election were already at an advanced stage, with four National Commissioners currently in the state for a readiness assessment visit to ensure logistics and personnel were fully in place.

While presenting the official handover notes, the Acting Chairman commended the dedication and professionalism of INEC staff across the country and expressed optimism that under Prof. Amupitan’s leadership, the Commission would “soar to greater heights and further strengthen the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy.”

The brief but symbolic ceremony was attended by the Wife and Children of the INEC Chairman, National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, Directors, senior officials, members of the INEC Press Corps, and family members of the new Chairman.

Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, a distinguished scholar and legal luminary, becomes the sixth substantive Chairman of INEC since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in May 1999.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2