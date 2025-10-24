Tinubu promises more funding for research, digital innovation as UNILORIN graduates 11,886 students

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restated his administration’s commitment to improving the standard of tertiary education and promoting innovation across Nigerian universities, assuring that more investment will go into research, digital skills, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the 40th convocation ceremony of the University of Ilorin, Tinubu, represented by the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Temidayo Oladiji, commended the institution’s record of discipline and academic excellence, describing UNILORIN as a model for other universities.

“As the University of Ilorin approaches its 50th anniversary, it continues to stand out as a centre of excellence.

Nigeria must produce Nobel laureates, and I believe UNILORIN can lead that charge,” he said.

Tinubu announced that UNILORIN had been selected as one of the host institutions for the National Universities Commission (NUC)’s Digital Innovation Hubs, which are designed to foster creativity and entrepreneurship among students.

“This hub will position Ilorin as a leading centre for innovation in Nigeria’s knowledge economy,” he noted.

The President further disclosed that UNILORIN is among 18 institutions benefiting from a N110 billion national intervention fund aimed at expanding medical training facilities to boost the number of healthcare professionals in the country.

He urged the university to sustain its progress in agricultural research and align with federal programmes such as the Livestock Development Programme and the Green Money Project.

Addressing Nigeria’s current economic challenges, Tinubu appealed for understanding, assuring that ongoing reforms would yield positive results in due time.

“I acknowledge the temporary hardships Nigerians face today, but these challenges are short-lived.

The foundation we are laying will build a stronger and more inclusive economy,” he stated.

He also justified the federal government’s decision to suspend the creation of new tertiary institutions, saying it was necessary to consolidate and strengthen existing ones.

“We must prioritise quality over quantity,” Tinubu stressed.

The President commended UNILORIN student Sanusi Akanbi Kazeem for earning a Guinness World Record for the longest mathematics class, describing his feat as a testament to the creativity and determination of Nigerian youths.

Congratulating the 11,886 graduating students, including 316 First Class graduates, Tinubu urged them to embrace innovation and resilience. “Your degree is not a meal ticket but a call to serve.

Be creative, innovative, and resilient—the future belongs to you,” he advised.

NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, represented by the Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Professor AbduLateef Folorunsho Oladimeji, applauded UNILORIN for attracting over N12 billion in research grants from both local and international partners in the last two years.

“The University of Ilorin continues to demonstrate that with vision and commitment, world-class achievements are possible,” he said.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN), described the convocation as a milestone in the university’s growth, urging graduates to uphold the values of integrity and discipline. “At 40, our university has matured.

The future begins now—be disciplined and deliberate in shaping your destiny,” he told the graduands.

Egbewole also highlighted several student achievements, including Guinness World Record holder Sanusi Akanbi Kaase and two veterinary students, Karimot Abisola and Idris Nahimah Opeyemi, who won a $5,500 Global Morris Foundation Scholarship.

He celebrated engineering student Qudus Aduragbemi, whose team clinched €1,200 in a European innovation challenge.

Pro-Chancellor Surveyor Abiodun Aluko described Tinubu’s education reforms as “revolutionary,” praising interventions such as the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF) and the payment of N50 billion in Earned Academic Allowances for promoting stability in the sector.

He also commended Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for maintaining peace in the state and urged the extension of the urban renewal project to the university’s access road.

Encouraging the new graduates, Aluko said, “You belong to the Artificial Intelligence generation—don’t just hit the ground running, take off flying immediately.”

The convocation, which also marked the beginning of activities ahead of UNILORIN’s golden jubilee, drew dignitaries, scholars, and alumni from across Nigeria and beyond, reaffirming the institution’s status as one of the nation’s most disciplined and innovative universities.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2