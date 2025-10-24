SDP NWC sacks National Chairman, Auditor, Youths Leader, 8 others on abuse of office

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP ) National Working Committee ( NWC) has expelled its former National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu and National Auditor ,Clarkson Nnadi.

Addressing a World Press Conference on Thursday at the party’s National Head quarters in Abuja,Acting National Chairman Dr Sadiq Umar explained that the former National officials of the party were expelled from party based on prima facie case of misconduct, financial misappropriation, malfeasance and fraudulent activities, gross abuse of office, among other infractions and contraventions of the Party’s Constitution against them.

Speaking further, he said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on June 24, 2025, in exercise of its exclusive powers, in accordance with the provisions of Article 19.1, 19. 3(i), and 19.5 of the 2022 Social Democratic Party Constitution (as Amended), placed the following underlisted Officers of the Party on suspension on grounds of the prima facie case of misconduct, financial misappropriation, malfeasance and fraudulent activities, gross abuse of office, among other infractions and contraventions of the Party’s Constitution against them.

“Furtherance to that action, and in fulfillment of the requirements of the SDP Constitution, and with regard to the principle of fair hearing, on 4 July 2025, the NWC impaneled and inaugurated a Disciplinary Committee comprising members external to the National Working Committee, to investigate the allegations of breach of the Party’s Constitution, against the three suspended NWC members.

“The Disciplinary Committee submitted its report on 18 July 2025 at a public event in Abuja after 14 days of comprehensive and extensive exercise.”

Continuing, he said,” The National Working Committee (NWC), upon receipt of the Report of the Disciplinary Committee, deliberated on it and decided to set up an internal subcommittee to study the findings and its recommendations and charged it to produce a White Paper on it. The subcommittee submitted the White Paper on August 15, 2025, to the National Working Committee of the Party and the National Working Committee carefully deliberated upon it and adopted it.

“In addition, the National Working Committee also considered another report which detailed how some nonconforming and disloyal members of the party, comprising Messrs Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, Nuraddeen Bisalla, Solsuema Osaro, Ambo Ekpeyong, Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Humphrey Unwukaeze and Judith Israel Shuaibu, gained unlawful entry by force into the National Secretariat of the Party at 17 Nairobi Street, Wuse II, Abuja in unholy hours of Monday, 28 July 2025 and were caught in the act by the law enforcement agencies. These daring intruders were arrested and detained along with burgled items found in their possession, including sensitive official documents and valuables carted from the SDP Secretariat and are currently answering to their crimes in a court of law on arraignment against them by the Nigerian Police.”

According to the National chairman, he , added,” Arising from all the above, the National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has, therefore, resolved at its meeting of held on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at the SDP National Secretariat in Abuja as follows:

That Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the suspended National Chairman, is hereby formally relieved from the position of National Chairman of SDP and removed from office.

That Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, the suspended National Youth Leader, is hereby formally relieved from the position of National Youth Leader of SDP and removed from the office

That Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam and Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu are expelled from the membership of the Social Democratic Party.

That Mr. Clarkson Nnadi, the suspended National Auditor, is hereby relieved of his position as National Auditor on the ground of his letter of voluntary resignation. Mr. Nnadi wrote to the National Working Committee, through the Acting National Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe to resign his appointment; his resignation has been accepted by the National Working Committee.

That Comrade Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Alhaji Abubakar Dogara, Mr. Nuraddeen Bisalla, Mr. Solsuema Osaro, Dr. Ambo Ekpeyong, Mr. Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Mr. Humphrey Unwukaeze and Miss Judith Israel Shuaibu are hereby expelled from the membership of the Social Democratic Party.

The other recommendations of the White Paper on administrative safeguards, measures, and procedures will be implemented administratively in moving the Party forward.

“These resolutions and decisions are herewith adopted in full by members of the National Working Committee of Social Democratic Party who endorsed them below and the actions take immediate effect on 23rd of October 2025.

Based on a written statement by the party, about 11 members of the NWC endorsed the expulsion of the former National officials of the party.

