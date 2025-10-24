Rewriting Nigeria’s innovation story: NASENI’s transformation under Khalil Halilu

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is revolutionizing Nigeria’s innovation landscape under the visionary leadership of its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

Since his appointment in September 2023, Halilu has spearheaded a transformative agenda, positioning NASENI as a leader in Nigeria’s technological revolution.

Under Halilu’s leadership, NASENI has made significant strides in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrialization. The agency has rolled out 36 market-ready products, including solar irrigation pumps, electric vehicles, Android smartphones, smart prepaid meters, solar home systems, laptops, CCTV systems, and electric tricycles.

Far from the days of research languishing on shelves, NASENI is now a powerhouse of production, delivering tangible, market-ready solutions that align with the United Nations SDGs and position Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s green revolution.

Technical Assistant to the EVC on SDGs, Dr. Yahaya Tanko, in an interview shared a compelling account of how NASENI, under Halilu’s dynamic stewardship.

He said NASENI is turning bold ideas into real-world impact.

As an Associate Member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, the Association of Financial Analysts of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Institute of Management, Dr. Tanko’s however , noted that 15 years of experience at NASENI have equipped him to bridge cutting-edge technology with Nigeria’s SDG commitments.

Tanko maintained that his appointment by Halilu as Technical Assistant on SDGs leverages his expertise to drive NASENI’s mission forward.

According to him, since assuming office, Khalil Suleiman Halilu has brought electrifying energy to NASENI, blending his background as a global tech entrepreneur with an unrelenting passion for Nigeria’s economic sovereignty.

Dr. Tanko however, describes Halilu as Godsent and the most performing EVC since NASENI’s creation.

He stated that his leadership is anchored on a revolutionary 3Cs principle, Creation, Collaboration, and Commercialization which has propelled NASENI from a research-focused agency to a hub of innovation delivering products directly to Nigerian markets.

“Mr. Halilu is a man who believes in reality, not just theory. He is concerned about Nigeria’s reliance on imports for virtually everything we use.

“His aggressive push to commercialize NASENI’s products ensures that, soon, our markets will be flooded with made-in-Nigeria solutions, outpacing imports.

”Halilu’s recent conferment as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) underscores his engineering prowess and innovative spirit, it was no surprise,” Tanko noted.

Speaking further, he said “Even before joining the public sector, he designed and produced devices used across Nigeria.

“In just two years, he has led NASENI to develop over 15 market-ready products capable of transforming Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from developing to developed status.

”Halilu’s visionary approach has earned him accolades, including the Young Global Leader Award from ThisDay Newspaper in January 2025 and a NIMechE fellowship in October 2025.

“Revolutionizing Agriculture for Food Security (SDG 2)A cornerstone of NASENI’s impact under Halilu is the development and nationwide rollout of solar-powered irrigation pumps, designed as an affordable, sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-dependent systems,” Dr. Tanko added.

Also, he stated that these pumps eliminate operational costs post-installation, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and enable year-round farming, particularly during the dry season.

According to him, the initiative gained pivotal momentum in September 2025 when the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, endorsed mass production and distribution at its 152nd meeting in Abuja.

President Tinubu had previously directed NASENI to scale up to 50,000–100,000 units for state-level deployment on a needs basis.

The NEC mandated the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to secure funding for timely rollout ahead of the 2025 dry-season farming.

Vice President Shettima praised the pumps as “proof of Nigerian ingenuity,” noting their readiness to impact food security and rural livelihoods.

This project directly supports SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) by promoting sustainable agriculture and resilient food production systems.

Early deployments, such as the Irrigate Nigeria Project in Bauchi State, have already demonstrated increased productivity and income for farmers, with the potential to transform Nigeria’s agricultural output amid climate challenges.

NASENI’s Tractor Recovery Project, part of the broader National Asset Restoration Programme, addresses Nigeria’s acute shortage of functional agricultural machinery.

The country requires at least 750,000 tractors for food sufficiency, yet fewer than 10,000 are operational. By refurbishing and deploying tractors, NASENI is boosting mechanized farming, further supporting SDG 2.

Powering SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy for AllNASENI’s renewable energy initiatives are a cornerstone of its SDG-aligned mission, particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).

Under Halilu’s leadership, the agency has embarked on ambitious projects lighting up underserved communities and reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

Dr. Tanko further highlighted the establishment of Africa’s largest renewable energy industrial park in Gora, Nasarawa State, as a flagship achievement.

He said, “This park is a game-changer. It’s a testament to our EVC’s foresight in creating sustainable energy solutions that empower communities.

Other initiatives include solar power manufacturing plants across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, compressed natural gas (CNG) conversion and training centers, and energy-saving cookstove production facilities.

NASENI’s collaboration with Powerstove LTD to distribute over 2 million clean cookstoves to rural women is a standout success.

“These stoves reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the health and well-being of rural women,” Dr. Tanko explained.

“This directly supports SDG 13 (Climate Action) by tackling emissions and enhancing lives in rural areas.”Revolutionizing Industry and Infrastructure (SDG 9)NASENI’s foray into digital manufacturing aligns with SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Through strategic partnerships like the one with IMOSE Technologies, NASENI has rolled out locally assembled laptops, solar panels, lithium batteries, hybrid inverters, and smart power meters.

These products boost youth employment and reduce emissions tied to imports.Dr. Tanko credits Halilu’s global perspective for this shift.

“He taught us that no single organization produces a device alone—just like an airplane’s components are made in different countries and assembled.

His collaborations have ensured NASENI’s products are flooding Nigerian markets, transforming our industrial landscape.

”Overcoming challenges in scaling these initiatives has required innovative thinking. “Our EVC’s entrepreneurial mindset has been key,” Dr. Tanko said.

“He fostered partnerships that leverage local talent and resources, creating jobs for young Nigerians and reducing reliance on foreign technology.

”Driving Green Mobility for Sustainable Cities (SDG 11)Halilu’s bold vision for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing positions NASENI as a leader in Africa’s green mobility revolution, supporting SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

Assembly plants for EVs are underway in Abuja’s technology village, promising to reduce urban emissions and improve city life.

“Our EVC’s 3Cs principle has made this possible,” Dr. Tanko said. “These vehicles will transform transportation and help Nigeria meet its climate goals.

”In the transportation sector, NASENI has produced the Electric Keke NAPEP—a zero-emission tricycle designed for urban commuting and last-mile delivery.

Named after the National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP), this electric variant builds on a familiar platform while addressing environmental and economic challenges.

A Blueprint for AfricaNASENI’s successes under Halilu are not just a win for Nigeria but a model for the continent. At a recent conference in Nairobi, Halilu challenged African nations to shift from being importers to producers and exporters.

“NASENI is leading Africa toward economic sovereignty,” Dr. Tanko said. “As Nigeria’s giant, we’re setting the pace for sustainable tech and green economies across the continent.

”With 2030 on the horizon, NASENI is doubling down on emerging technologies to accelerate progress on SDGs like clean water (SDG 6) and decent work (SDG 8).

“A new Sustainable and Emerging Technology Institute in Kano will drive cutting-edge innovations tailored to these goals. Our EVC’s foresight is unmatched.

“This institute will produce technologies that ensure Nigeria meets its SDG targets.”For young Nigerians inspired by NASENI’s work, Dr. Tanko offers advice drawn from Halilu’s example: “Study his entrepreneurial mindset. He believes in skills over degrees.

”Under Khalil Suleiman Halilu’s leadership, NASENI is not just researching—it’s producing, innovating, and delivering for Nigeria and beyond. Dr. Tanko’s pride in his EVC is palpable:

“He is a trailblazer, a technopreneur, and a patriot. His vision is transforming NASENI into a beacon of hope for sustainable development.

“As Nigeria marches toward 2030, NASENI’s SDG success stories—powered by Halilu’s relentless drive—are proving that innovation, when paired with purpose, can change a nation and inspire a continent,” Dr Tanko maintained.