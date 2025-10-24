PFN at 40: A legacy of Revival , a bold vision for the Future

In a powerful display of faith and unity, thousands of ministers and Members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) converged at Redemption City’s Old Auditorium yesterday to mark four decades of spiritual dominance, revival, and national impact. The 40th-anniversary celebration, themed “PFN: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” was a clarion call to recognize the fellowship’s formidable journey and its unrelenting drive to shape Nigeria and the world through divine revival.

Led by PFN National President Bishop Francis Wale Oke, the event opened with jubilant praise and thanksgiving, setting a tone of gratitude and expectation. Bishop Oke recounted PFN’s humble origins as a mustard seed in Lagos, emphasizing its explosive growth into a nationwide and global force. “PFN started like a mustard seed in Lagos. Today, it’s present in every local government, every state, and numerous nations,” he declared, underscoring the fellowship’s divine trajectory.

However, the celebration was marred by solemn news— the passing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, a founding father and global evangelist, whose 1985 crusade at Lagos’ National Stadium ignited the PFN movement. Bishop Oke paid a heartfelt tribute: “Evangelist Dr. Ukpai has gone home. His legacy— the Lagos for Christ crusade— remains a catalyst for revival. His impact spans continents, and his influence will endure forever.” The congregation observed a minute of silence in reverence for the titan of faith, who died at 80 on October 6, 2025. A documentary celebrating his life followed, inspiring hope and remembrance.

The journey of PFN since 1985 was vividly chronicled in a documentary that honored pioneering leaders like Rev. Dr. James Boyejo, Pastor William Kumuyi, Enoch Adeboye, Benson Idahosa, Mike Okonkwo, and Ayo Oritsejafor. The film also spotlighted the rising generation of Pentecostal leaders—Pastors Poju Oyemade, Paul Adefarasin, Godman Akinlabi, Arome Osayi, and Jerry Eze—whom Bishop Oke described as “torchbearers of the digital revival age,” signaling the movement’s forward-looking momentum.

In an emotional highlight, 12 founding fathers—some posthumously—were honored with special awards, acknowledging their sacrificial leadership. Rev. Dr. Sam Aboyeji, Foursquare Gospel Church General Overseer, led the tribute, affirming that “these fathers laid the foundation, gave their time, resources, and ministries to ensure PFN’s survival and growth. We stand on their shoulders.”

Bishop Oke boldly declared that while PFN today is “strong, vibrant, and relevant,” its future will surpass even its past. “The PFN of tomorrow will be greater— a fellowship of revivalists carrying the fire of Pentecost to every corner of the globe,” he proclaimed.

The event’s spiritual climax arrived with a stirring message from Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel). Speaking passionately on “PFN: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” Bishop Oyedepo emphasized Nigeria’s Pentecostal movement’s global influence and called for divine wisdom to lead the nation’s spiritual revival.

“God has been here, and I knew it not,” he declared. “Nigeria’s impact cannot be ignored. We are the salt and light of the earth, and our revival must lead to social and economic transformation.” Citing South Korea’s Christian revival as a blueprint, he noted Nigeria’s own spiritual wave since the 1970s has transformed millions—raising entrepreneurs, educators, and innovators through faith.

“Next, we move from power to wisdom,” Oyedepo asserted. “Divine wisdom is the next frontier. The church must excel in knowledge, governance, and innovation.” He prophetically declared, “Greater grace is coming. Nigeria will emerge as a prosperous, godly nation in Jesus’ name.”

Apostle Joshua Selman, founder of Koinonia Global, delivered a sober, prophetic message titled “A Letter to the Church in Nigeria,” urging reflection, reform, and alignment with God’s divine purpose. Drawing from Revelation 3:22, he identified critical threats facing the Nigerian church—immorality, materialism, manipulation, pride, rivalry, and doctrinal imbalance—and called for renewed focus on authentic holiness and unity.

“Most of the confusion on the altar isn’t demonic attack; it’s lack of proper training,” Selman emphasized. He proposed establishing a restoration framework for fallen ministers, promoting doctrinal orthodoxy, and instituting ministerial training institutes—steps he insists are essential for genuine revival and stability.

As the celebration drew to a close, PFN reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to raising godly leaders, fostering unity, and serving as a moral compass in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape. The message was clear: the next chapter of Pentecostal influence will be written with divine wisdom, boldness, and an unshakeable commitment to revival. Nigeria’s spiritual future is not just bright—it’s destined for global impact.

