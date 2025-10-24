October 24, 2025
Photo Gallery

One day public hearing on Two Bills ,General Public ,Stakeholders with members House Committee on Banking Regulation held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

L—R… Member of the Committee, Hon Rodney  Ambojowei, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Salisu Koko, Chairman of House Committee on Banking Regulation Hon Mohammed Belo EL- Rufai and member of the Committee, Hon Anthony Adepoji, during the one day  Public hearing on Two Bills the General Public and Stakeholders,’ with the members House Committee on Banking Regulation, held at the National Assembly Complex, in Abuja.

L—R… Member of the Committee, Hon Rodney  Ambojowei, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Salisu Koko and Chairman of House Committee on Banking Regulation, Hon Mohammed Belo EL- Rufai during the one-day Public hearing on Two Bills, the General Public and Stakeholders, with the members House Committee on Banking Regulation, held at the National Assembly Complex, in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

