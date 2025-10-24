Northern PDP stakeholders endorse Turaki as next national chairman

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Ahead of its November National Convention, stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in three northern geo-political zones have endorsed Tanimu Turaki, a former Minister of Special Duties in ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, as the new national chairman of the party.

The three geopolitical zones that approved the nomination are the North West, North East and North Central. Turaki is from Kebbi State, in the North West zone.

Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Finitiri, disclosed this after a meeting held at a private residential area in Maitama, Abuja on Wednesday night.

He added that Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), emerged through consensus and will be presented to the PDP National Convention scheduled for November 15-16, 2025, at Ibadan, Oyo State for approval.

Alhaji Fintiri, announced the decision of the PDP stakeholders after the meeting at about 10:45 pm, on Wednesday night, stating that delegates settled for Turaki because of his wide experience as an administrator and an advocate of justice and equity.

According to the governor, Turaki emerged after extensive ward and state consultations among PDP leaders and stakeholders in the three geopolitical zones namely the North West, North East and North Central. Those present at the stakeholders meeting where the decision was taken included PDP National Chairman, Amb.Umar Damagum; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; and former Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana.

Also present at the meeting were former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau; former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi and Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, among others.

Gov. Fintiri of Adamawa, who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Convention Planning and Organising Committee, insisted that Turaki’s nomination as chairman will be presented to delegates for ratification at the national convention with a voice vote.

A new set of PDP National Working Committee (NWC) members are also expected to emerge at the National Convention, which has attracted widespread national attention.

