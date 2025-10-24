Niger tanker explosion: Umahi sets up emergency committee to work with contractor in fixing affected road

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Following the incident of tanker explosion at Essa Village, CH.97+000, along Lambata- Lapai – Bida road, C/No.6272 in Niger State that led to loss of lives, the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has set up emergency committee to immediately move to Niger State, working with the contractor handling the project, CGC Nigeria Limited, to ensure that palliative rehabilitation is carried out on the affected road.

The decision came after the meeting with the delegation of the National Assembly members from Niger State, and his discussion with the Governor of Niger State and the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the immediate intervention on the affected road.

It is noteworthy to mention that the project was initially NNPC-funded, but in view of the NNPCL’s withdrawal from the funding scheme nationwide, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that all the inherited ongoing projects hitherto funded by NNPC be reviewed and presented to him, and that no such projects should be stopped for the reason of the exit of NNPCL from the funding scheme.

The Federal Ministry of Works has reviewed all such projects, and the projects will by next week be presented to Mr. President.

The Minister of Works called on all contractors on the project, especially those who have generated certificates for payment to go back to the site while they expect payment from November 2025.

He reiterated the commitment of the Renewed Hope Administration to building enduring road infrastructure nationwide and ensuring sustainable growth and prosperous economy through the bequest of massive and solid road infrastructure for the future generation.

Umahi used the opportunity to console the families of those who lost their lives in the tanker explosion at Essa Village, praying God to granted the departed souls peaceful rest.

The minister in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Orji Uchenna Orji on Thursday, also sympathised with the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago and the good people of Niger State over the unfortunate tanker infernor which occurred on Tuesday, 21st October, 2025.

