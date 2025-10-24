LAFARGE Africa records 63% growth in revenue as income peaks @ N780.48bn in nine months

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of a range of cement brands, recorded sales revenue of N780.48 billion for the 2025 9M period, a growth of 63% when compared to N479.49 billion in the corresponding period in 2024.

A breakdown analysis of the results revealed that Profit After Tax for the 9M Period grew from N60.08 billion in the corresponding period in 2024 to N207.78 billion, representing a 246% rise. The rise in profit could be attributed to volume growth, efficiency gains, and stability of the Naira.

Cost of Sales rose from N241.73 billion in 2024 to N324.36 billion in the 9-month period under review in 2025, while Administration and selling expenses experienced a sharp rise of 48% from N109.74 billion in 2024 to N162.03 billion in 2025.

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, CEO of Lafarge Africa, commented, “Building on the performance from previous quarters, Q3 results showcase our cost discipline, strategic market positioning, unwavering commitment to value creation, and strong operational efficiency – demonstrated by a +7% YoY improvement in capacity utilization. We ended Q3 with Net Sales up 43%, Operating Profit up 107%, and Profit After Tax of N75bn.

We closed 9M 2025 with Net Sales and Operating Profit up 63% and 129% respectively.

Our 9M 2025 performance reaffirms our resilience, underpinned by sustained volume growth, operational excellence, innovative product offerings, and agile response to market opportunities. This performance also reflects our alignment with a more stable naira, the stability of operations, and continued efficiencies across the business. Lafarge Africa is positioned to leverage the strength of Huaxin’s technical and operational capabilities to further improve our supply capacity, core technical skills, and operations. Huaxin Cement Group is a leading global cement producer and equipment manufacturer with over 100 years legacy in the cement industry.

As we look forward, we remain attentive to the dynamic macroeconomic environment, and we are confident that our resilience and strategic focus position us to seize emerging opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and deliver lasting value.”

According to Alade-Akinyemi, he explained in a statement that innovative product offerings and efficiency gains drove the company’s outstanding performance in Q3. The last nine months have witnessed the launch of Nigeria’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete, ECOcrete, and ECOplanet Elephant cement, in our Western Market, to complement the product success recorded following the launch in the Eastern market in 2024.

He expressed appreciation to shareholders, customers, and partners for their continued confidence and support, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering long-term value despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. The CEO further expressed gratitude to our committed and resilient employees, who have all contributed significantly to our growth in the last nine months.

Commenting on projections for the last quarter of the year, he stated that the outlook remains positive, with the buildings market expected to grow significantly. He stated that the market growth for the rest of the year is projected to align with the strong upward trend observed in the first nine months of the year.

Concluding, he states, “The focus remains to seize emerging opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and deliver lasting value to our stakeholders.”

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company, is a member of Huaxin Cement Co. Limited, a global leader in cement production with over 100 years legacy in the industry. Lafarge Africa Plc is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group and is actively participating in Nigeria’s urbanization and economic growth, which is the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the most expansive footprint in Nigeria, with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), and South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State), and Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa currently has a cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in Nigeria’s building and construction industry. Lafarge Africa Plc is renowned for the production of a wide range of cement solutions designed to meet all building and construction needs, from small projects like individual home buildings to major construction projects

