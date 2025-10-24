Insurgency: Troops repel ISWAP terrorists attacks on military bases in Borno, Yobe, kill scores

.As bandits burn several trucks loaded with goods

AHMED MARI, Mauduguri

Members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWA0) have launched a coordinated attack on military bases in Mafa, Ajiri Dikwa and Marte towns in Borno state.

Our correspondents who were in Mafa and Dikwa report that the insurgents attacked a military base, where they burnt down buildings and set ablaze several trucks loaded with goods within the town in Mafa.

A truck driver Abubakar Ali told our correspondent in an interview that the insurgents who came at about 11 pm launched an attack on the military base and at the same time looted several trucks before setting them ablaze .

At the same time insurgent attacked a military base in Dikwa where they burnt down some buildings within the base .

Our correspondent who was in Governor Babagana Zullum of Bormo state convoy report that it took them over two to asrived Dikwa a journey of less than 60 kilometer due to clearance operation of un exploded Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs).

Our correspondent reports that military vehicle also stepped on IEDS where some soldiers injured , ok be person was said to killed by the IED.

Governor Zulum.sas in Dikwa and Mafa to o sympathized with the military and people, as well as assess the level of destruction caused by the attack.

Meanwhile, the Theater Command, Operation Hadin Kai in a statement said issued by its spokesman, Lt col.Sani Uba said repelled the terrorists attack in Mafa, Dikwa, Gubio in Bormo and Yobe states.

The statement said ” the Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) with renewed vigour successfully defeated terrorist attacks on multiple locations across the Joint Operations Area in the early hours of today, 23 October 2025.”

” Between midnight and 0400 hours, the terrorists launched coordinated assaults on troops’ positions in Dikwa, Mafa, Gajibo, and Katarko, situated in Sector 1(Borno State) and Sector 2 (Yobe State) respectively. In all instances, troops stood firm, fought gallantly, and professionally repelled the attacks, dealing the terrorists a heavy decisive and bloody blow.” Stated said.

Lt Col. Sani said ” the coordinated offensive response was supported by air platforms of the Air Component Command of OPHK. The precision strikes, coupled with enhanced battlefield awareness provided by Theatre Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, gave troops additional leverage and impetus to respond with overwhelming and lethal force.”

The theatervsaid ” the combined ground and air efforts resulted in the neutralisation of over 50 terrorists across all the locations. Troops also recovered 38 AK-47 rifles, 7 PKT machine guns, 5 RPG tubes, 2 GPMGs and hand grenades along with thousands of assorted belted and loose rounds of different calibres. Additionally, over 70 of the wounded miscreants are still being pursued by ground troops supported by the Air Component in close coordination.”

” intelligence further revealed the terrorists who attacked Dikwa and Gajibo manoeuvred from the Cameroon axis, while those that attacked Katarko emerged from the Timbuktu Triangle, a known terrorist enclave.”, the statement added.

The Command further said ” Some of the gallant troops were wounded in action but are in stable condition. Some vehicles and buildings were also gutted by fire from the terrorists armed drones and RPG fire during the battle especially in Mafa and Dikwa where a part of the defences were momentarily breached.”

The Spokesman said the Military High Command commended the gallantry, doggedness and renewed charge of the troops. Their steadfast performance once again reaffirms the military’s unwavering resolve and capacity to defend the nation’s territorial integrity against all threats especially with the introduction of more boots and critical combat enablers into the Theatre.

