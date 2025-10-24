Govs Aiyedatiwa, Sani, Oborevwori, Sen. Ned Nwoko, others bag Democracy Heroes Award

Top leaders across the political, business and entertainment landscape have been honoured with awards of recognition at the recently concluded Democracy Heroes Award Africa in recognition of their efforts to advance good leadership values and impacting humanity.

Among those honoured include, Governor of Ondo State Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his Delta state counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, Kaduna, Sen. Uba Sani and Senator representing Delta North, Sen. Ned Nwoko who bagged ‘best performing senator of the year’.

Similarly, Aiyedetiwa won the ‘Most proactive Gov. of the year’, Uba Sani the ‘best performing Gov. of the year’, while Sheriff oborevwori was honored with the ‘most Prolific Gov. of the year award’.

Also, the Inspector General of Police ( IGP), Kayode Egbetekun, was equally awarded the ‘African Security Person of the year’

Presenting the awards to them, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Kano State, and leader of the Northern Region Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives, congratulated them and urged them never to stop their good works of promoting democracy and uplifting people.

The Organisers, Face of Democracy Nigeria (FDN) Projects, celebrate individuals whose leadership, innovation, and impact have advanced democratic governance and socio-economic development across the continent.

With the theme “Legacy of Leadership: Powering Africa’s Future”, the 2025 edition seeks to inspire transformational leadership that leaves a lasting impact on governance and society.

Olufunsho Ajagbonna, popularly known as Fajag, Project Director of FDN, congratulated the awardees, noting that the initiative was designed to encourage outstanding performance and service to humanity.

“We are committed to sustaining this platform that celebrates excellence by recognising leaders and innovators who have distinguished themselves in the service of their people,” Ajagbonna said.

Other personalities honored for their contributions to humanity include: Seyi Tinubu, Senator Abba Moro, Senator Mohammed Musa, Olufunke Abdulazaq (first lady of Kwara State), among others.

Beyond politics, the Democracy Heroes Award spotlights entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers who have played vital roles in entrenching stability and prosperity by creating jobs, empowering youths, and supporting poverty alleviation measures.

