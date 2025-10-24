FCTA takes bold steps to ensure Child Immunization Compliance

…Makes Immunization Mandatory for School Admission

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is taking bold steps to ensure child immunization compliance in schools, as mandated by the Child Rights Act (CRA) of 2003.

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary of Health Services and Environment Secretariat, announced this initiative during a press conference, emphasizing the importance of protecting children from preventable diseases.

To strengthen enforcement, the Mandate Secretary revealed that the FCTA has approved directives for all public and private schools, including: Mandatory Immunization Verification by Verification of immunization status during admission, re-admission, or transfer.

Dr Fasewa emphasized that there will be maintenance of a Child Health Register in every school, as partnership with nearby Primary Health Care Centres for on-site immunization sessions is considered.

Other approaches considered are, Immunization Awareness, as regular inclusion of immunization awareness in school assemblies and PTA meetings will hold key.

In particular, she said" the enforcement includes Maintenance of a Child Health Register in every school; Collaboration with nearby Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) for on-site immunization sessions;

Regular inclusion of immunization awareness in school assemblies and PTA meetings; and submission of monthly compliance reports through the Education Secretariat to HSES”.

She added that there will be Compliance reports, as Submission of monthly compliance reports will be done through the Education Secretariat to HSES will be considered.

Failure to comply, she said, will attract administrative sanctions under existing FCT Education and Public Health Regulations.

Dr. Fasawe appealed to parents, school administrators, and proprietors to support the immunization drive, citing the success of the ongoing Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign in the FCT.

“We appreciate the governing body of Stella Maris School, Abuja, for their full support of the ongoing immunization drive and their eagerness to welcome the vaccination team and being an example of compliance. However, we use this opportunity to appeal to all parents to ensure their children are allowed to be vaccinated in line with the Child Health Act at school”.

” Immunization is safe, effective, and essential for protecting every child. We also take this moment to inform parents and guardians of the ongoing efforts by the FCT Administration to strengthen immunization access and disease prevention across all communities, the Mandate Secretary said.

The FCTA has also taken actions against non-compliant schools, including compiling a list of affected institutions, initiating advocacy and community sensitization, and planning a mop-up exercise.

Dr. Fasawe emphasized that denying a child access to vaccination is a violation of their fundamental right, as guaranteed by the CRA.

The FCTA’s efforts aim to ensure that every child in the Federal Capital Territory is protected from preventable diseases, and that immunization becomes a collective responsibility, legal duty, and moral imperative.

