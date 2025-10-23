Tribute to a Faithful Servant: Honouring the Life , Legacy of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai

In a heartfelt tribute, the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka , leaders and members have joined the Christian community worldwide to celebrate the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, a revered pioneer in global evangelism who recently transitioned to glory.

The tribute was issued by Pastor Muoka, expressing reverence and gratitude for Rev. Ukpai’s unwavering dedication to spreading the Gospel and transforming lives across nations,on behalf of his ministry,pastors and esteemed members of the congregation paid glowing tribute to the late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, an illustrious servant of God and a revered father in the faith. Rev. Ukpai.

Psalm 116:15 reminds us that “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Indeed, Rev. Ukpai’s passing marks the fulfillment of a life dedicated to the Gospel, a true gateway to eternal rest for a soldier of Christ who fought the good fight and finished his race with unwavering faith.

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai was celebrated as a true general in God’s army—an indefatigable evangelist whose zeal knew no bounds. His tireless efforts in preaching the Gospel and transforming nations through divine power have left indelible marks on the Body of Christ. His life exemplified the Apostle Paul’s words in 2 Timothy 4:7: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

While the church mourns his earthly departure, there is an overwhelming sense of victory and celebration in the spiritual realm. Believers rejoice in the assurance that Rev. Ukpai has entered into the joy of his Master, having been joyously received into eternal glory. Though his physical voice is now silent, his enduring legacy of zeal, dedication, and unwavering commitment to soul-winning continues to resonate across generations.

The leadership of The Lord’s Chosen extends their deepest condolences to his wife, children, and entire family. They pray that the God of all comfort will envelop them with His peace and strengthen them with the assurance of a hero of faith being welcomed into eternal rest

In words of hope and reassurance, Pastor Louis Chidi, Director of Public Relations, stated, “Our consolation is rooted in 1 Thessalonians 4:14—‘For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.’ This affirms that life after death is real, and we shall meet again in the presence of our Lord, where parting will be no more.”

As we bid farewell to Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, we celebrate a life well-lived—a testament to unwavering faith, divine service, and eternal hope.

