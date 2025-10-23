October 24, 2025
Trending now

Reps, others move to checkmate alleged fraudulent practices in banks

WHO demands more efforts as Africa records 54% drop in polio virus…

UBA, Renewvia commission solar systems across 25 branches

#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Court adjourns police suit against Sowore, others

Insurgency: Troops repel ISWAP terrorists attacks on military bases in Borno, Yobe,…

Tinubu’s marching order to new INEC chairman: Serve with integrity beyond reproach

One day public hearing on Two Bills ,General Public ,Stakeholders with members…

Service of Songs for late Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe , Mrs Janet Akinkugbe…

Abia Traditional Rulers intervene in row between Gov. Otti, Deputy Speaker Kalu

First Lady inaugurates Digital Learning Centres in 10 States

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Service of Songs for late Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe , Mrs Janet Akinkugbe both 97 years held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0116

Governor of Ogun State.Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun,  (5th left) with Children and in-laws of the deceased, from left, Dr Adeniyi  Ade-Ajayi; Mrs Oyinkan Ade Ajayi; Dayo Akinkugbe; Kofo Akinkugbe; Kunle Akinkugbe; Opunimi Akinkugbe, during thService of Songs for late Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe and Mrs Janet Akinkugbe, both 97 years, held at Habour Point in Lagos  I9/I0/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Yinka Akinkugbe, with his wife, is posing with friends at the Services of Songs.

L-r… Pastor Ituah Ighodalo with  Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

L-r… Retired Major General Ike  Nwachukwu and his wife, Mrs Gwendolyn.

 L-r …Senator Daisy  Danjuma, with  Chairman of Globe Motors , Mrs Nkiru Anumudu .

L-r … Business Man, Dr Sam Iwuajoku, former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo.

L-r… wife of the former governor of Cross River state, Bar. Mrs. Onari Duke, with the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Barr. Henry Odein Ajumogobia (SAN).

Nigerian lawyer and politician Asuerinme Ighodalo, his wife Mrs Ifeanyinwa(both Middle), pose with other guests during the service of Songs for late Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe, and Mrs Janet Akinkugbe, both 97 years old, held at Habour Point in Lagos  I9/I0/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Former Lawmaker, Lagos State House of Assembly member Hon Jude Idimogu, son Jude Emeka Idimogu, weds Grace Oluchi Egwuata in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Former Ambassador of Nigeria to Greece Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe 65 Birthday Service , Thanksgiving held at Our Saviours Church

Peter Anayo

Service of Songs for late Olufunmilayo Christiana Latunji at 83, Mother of Former General Manager Zenith Bank, Bukky Latunji held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO