Service of Songs for late Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe , Mrs Janet Akinkugbe both 97 years held in Lagos

Governor of Ogun State.Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, (5th left) with Children and in-laws of the deceased, from left, Dr Adeniyi Ade-Ajayi; Mrs Oyinkan Ade Ajayi; Dayo Akinkugbe; Kofo Akinkugbe; Kunle Akinkugbe; Opunimi Akinkugbe, during the Service of Songs for late Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe and Mrs Janet Akinkugbe, both 97 years, held at Habour Point in Lagos I9/I0/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Yinka Akinkugbe, with his wife, is posing with friends at the Services of Songs.

L-r… Pastor Ituah Ighodalo with Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

L-r… Retired Major General Ike Nwachukwu and his wife, Mrs Gwendolyn.

L-r …Senator Daisy Danjuma, with Chairman of Globe Motors , Mrs Nkiru Anumudu .

L-r … Business Man, Dr Sam Iwuajoku, former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo.

L-r… wife of the former governor of Cross River state, Bar. Mrs. Onari Duke, with the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Barr. Henry Odein Ajumogobia (SAN).

Nigerian lawyer and politician Asuerinme Ighodalo, his wife Mrs Ifeanyinwa(both Middle), pose with other guests during the service of Songs for late Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe, and Mrs Janet Akinkugbe, both 97 years old, held at Habour Point in Lagos I9/I0/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

