Police in Anambra gears up for Nov election as CP hosts security agencies for situation room meeting, assures on synergy

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 Anambra Governorship Election, the state Police Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu on Wednesday hosted representatives of various security agencies in the State for a Situation Room meeting.

The meeting which was held at the Command Headquarters in Awka provided a platform for strategic review and coordination of security arrangements ahead of the election with the aim of ensuring seamless inter-agency collaboration, effective deployment, and intelligence sharing.

The CP represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Ibrahim Ezekiel reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring a peaceful, free, and credible election in Anambra State.

He emphasized the need for synergy among all security agencies, stressing that security during elections is a shared responsibility that requires professionalism, neutrality, and dedication

According to the Police Spokesman, the Security Agencies which include. the Nigerian Army, DSS, NSCDC, FRSC, NDLEA, NIS, Fire Service and Correctional Services, pledged their readiness to work collectively under the ICCES framework to ensure voters’ safety and maintain public order before, during, and after the election.

He explained that the Situation Room, established at the Command Headquarters, will serve as the central hub for real-time monitoring, coordination, and response to any security developments during the election period.

