Nigerian Society of Engineers Champions Global knowledge sharing to accelerate Nat’l Dev

L-r… Vice Chairman , Nigerian Society of Engineers Apapa Branch Engr Malvin Ibisi ; Former National Chairman (Nimeche) Engr. Adeyemi Biodun Oyedepo, Former Chairman (NSE), Ikeja Branch Engr. Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, guest Speaker, past Vice President (NSE), Engr. Valerie Agberagba; President (NSE), Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo; during the Elders Roundtable and Public theme ‘ Knowledge without Boarders; Bridging the divide for National Advancement ‘ Organized by (NSE) Apapa branch held in lagos on 2I/I0/2025.

In a bold move to elevate Nigeria’s engineering sector on the world stage, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering international collaboration and innovation during the prestigious Elders Roundtable and Public Lecture organized by the NSE Apapa Branch, President Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala emphasized that “Knowledge Without Borders” is the key to unlocking Nigeria’s full developmental potential.

In her stirring address, Oguntala highlighted the critical importance of strengthening professional capacity amid a rapidly evolving global landscape. “Our theme, ‘Knowledge Without Borders: Bridging the Divide for National Advancement,’ underscores the necessity for cross-sector and cross-border partnerships to drive sustainable growth,” she stated. This call to action arrived at a pivotal moment when Nigeria’s engineers are called to compete globally and contribute meaningfully to national progress.

The event’s guest of honor was a renowned engineer and past vice president of Engr. Valeries Ofieko Agberagba, FNSE, received commendations for her outstanding contributions to engineering development both locally and internationally. Her leadership in organizations such as the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO) and the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) exemplifies Nigeria’s engineering excellence on the world stage.

Oguntala also announced the upcoming 2025 International Engineering Conference and AGM, scheduled for December 1-5 in Ibadan. With the theme “Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy,” the conference aims to harness oceanic resources for Nigeria’s economic growth and environmental sustainability. The event is expected to draw over 6,000 global participants, including top government officials, industry leaders, and policymakers, providing a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and policy shaping.

Oguntala stated that collaboration remains one of her administration’s top priorities.

“When I came in as the president, collaboration was part of my agenda; collaboration with government, industry, and academia. We have signed several partnerships both locally and internationally,” she noted.

Oguntala mentioned that the NSE recently signed an agreement with the World Green Design Organisation, enabling Nigerian engineers to become certified green design concept experts and apply global standards to local projects.

She stressed that engineering cannot be practiced in isolation, as every successful project involves contributions from different specialists.

Guest Speaker at the event, an engineer and transformational leader, Mrs. Valerie Agberagba, called for stronger collaboration among disciplines and mentorship between older and younger engineers to drive national development.

Agberagba delivered a lecture at the 2025 Elders’ Roundtable and Public Lecture organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Apapa Branch, on Tuesday in Lagos.

She stated that for any nation to develop, knowledge must be treated as a key resource and be freely shared across professions, sectors, and regions.

“When we talk about knowledge without borders, it means there should be no limit to where knowledge can go. For any nation to develop, knowledge is the currency, not naira or dollars,” she said.

Agberagba urged engineers and professionals to work together and break barriers that hinder learning and innovation, adding that progress will come when people share ideas across fields.

She identified several factors responsible for knowledge gaps in Nigeria, including centralized systems, outdated school curricula, poor synergy between academia and industry, and an unwillingness to share expertise.

“Gone are the days when we worked in silos. Civil, mechanical, electrical, and materials engineers must now come together to solve national challenges,” she said.

She also proposed a cross-disciplinary innovation challenge to bring professionals from different fields together to design practical solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

The Chairman of NSE Lagos Branch, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, commended the lecture and urged engineers, especially women, to continue mentoring younger professionals.

“If as a leader you can’t reproduce yourself, then you haven’t led well. We must keep sharing knowledge. It’s a joy to see those I have mentored doing well,” she said.

Kesha advised female engineers to remain diligent and qualify for leadership positions, noting that women must prove their abilities through performance.

Furthermore, the Chairman of NSE Apapa Branch, Mr. Emmanuel Okolo, stated that the roundtable aimed to bring senior and young engineers together for mentorship and knowledge sharing.

“We wanted to create a platform where the older and younger engineers interact, exchange ideas, and learn from one another,” he said.

Okolo added that such engagements would strengthen the profession and encourage continuous learning among members.

He also administered the oath of membership to 12 new members who were inducted into the NSE Apapa Branch at the event.

After the oath administration, the NSE President urged the new inductees to uphold the ethics and values of the society.

He reminded them that membership was voluntary and required discipline, integrity, and respect for the society’s rules.

“If you come here of your own free will, then you must abide by the rules and regulations of the Society. Your legacy will not just be the bridges you build, but the engineers you raise,” he said.

As Nigeria’s engineering sector positions itself at the forefront of global innovation, the NSE’s initiatives underscore a clear message: embracing international collaboration and knowledge exchange is essential for Nigeria’s sustainable development and global competitiveness.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2