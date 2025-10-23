Innovate Africa Leadership Award 2025: Wike urges shift from transactional to Transformational governance

…Says development can’t be donated, must be built

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has emphasized that Africa needs a new breed of leaders in the 21st century,

bold enough to make difficult but necessary decisions.

Delivering his keynote address at the 2025 Innovate Africa Conference in Abuja, Wike stressed that true leadership is about serving, not controlling, and that Africa urgently needs servant-leaders who prioritize excellence, performance, and the welfare of their people;ones who are prepared, principled, and passionate about driving transformation.

The minister, who was honoured with the Innovate Africa Leadership Award 2025 at the event, stressed that the decisive factor at the heart of the continent’s paradox lies in leadership — the kind that defines whether abundance becomes prosperity or stagnation.

“Leadership remains the fulcrum upon which the destinies of nations turn. When leadership is visionary, accountable, and courageous, even the most daunting obstacles can be transformed into opportunities,” he said.

Wike called for a deliberate shift from “transactional leadership”—which he described as one driven by personal gain, patronage, and short-term calculations—to transformational leadership anchored on vision, service, accountability, and courage.

“The time has come to move beyond transactional leadership to embrace transformational governance that empowers rather than exploits, serves rather than rules, and builds rather than blames,” he declared.

He lamented that Africa’s post-independence experience has largely been one of “groping in the dark,” as many leaders have emerged unprepared for the magnitude of national challenges before them.

“Consequently, we keep experimenting with the fundamentals of development — basic infrastructure, primary healthcare, credible institutions, and functional economies. The result has been decades of missed opportunities,” he added.

‘Africa Needs Servant-Leaders’

Wike highlighted the distinction between a boss and a leader, quoting Harry Gordon Selfridge and John C. Maxwell, saying a leader guides, inspires enthusiasm, and walks the path with their team, whereas a boss drives, inspires fear, and relies on authority. He urged African leaders to adopt this servant-leadership approach to drive transformation and move the continent from stagnation to progress.

The Minister also shared examples of transformational leadership in action, citing Abuja’s infrastructural renewal as a testament to what can be achieved when vision meets strategic investment and political will.

He noted that roads, bridges, and public spaces have been transformed, symbolizing hope and possibility.

“Transformational leadership is not an abstract ideal; it is a living reality where bold vision meets purposeful action. Here in Abuja, we have witnessed how infrastructural renewal anchored on political will and strategic investment can turn aspiration into achievement. Roads that were once impassable are now open; bridges connect communities; public spaces once abandoned now thrive with life, enterprise, and hope

These are not mere structures of concrete and steel; they are symbols of what is possible when leadership dares to dream and to deliver”, the minister said.

With the theme”themed “Reimagining Africa’s Leadership and Investment,” Wike’s address call for bold, proactive, and committed leadership that prioritizes excellence and performance.

He emphasized that Africa’s future depends on leaders who can make tough decisions, anticipate the future, and build systems that drive progress.

Expressing humility and gratitude for the Innovate Africa Leadership Award 2025, Wike said the honor belonged to Nigeria’s people and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary leadership.

“This honour belongs not to me alone, but to the resilient people of Nigeria, and especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose bold vision for renewal has given me the platform to contribute to our nation’s transformation”.

He thanked the organizers for recognizing his administration’s efforts in transforming Abuja through infrastructural renewal.

“The wording of your invitation letter is not only a tribute but also a compelling testament to the effect that, amid the cacophony of misrepresentation and the fog of political distortion, there still exist organizations and individuals capable of objective, fair-minded, and rational evaluation of leadership and development efforts. That your organization found me worthy of this role, in recognition of our commitment to infrastructural renewal and transformative leadership, is deeply reassuring and truly appreciated”.

“It is with profound humility that I stand before you at this historic gathering convened under the auspices of Innovate Africa Corporation. I thank the organizers for their foresight in hosting this timely conference and for the privilege of delivering the keynote address”.

The Minister reflected on Africa’s challenges, noting the continent’s rich resources contrast with weak institutions, poverty, and governance failures. He emphasized that leadership is crucial in determining whether Africa’s resources become a blessing or a curse, and urged a shift from transactional to transformational leadership.

“Reflections on Africa’s Present Moment

Africa today stands at a historic crossroads. On one hand, we are endowed with immense natural wealth, fertile lands, vibrant cultures, and the youngest population in the world. We are a continent of extraordinary promise, alive with creativity, innovation, and a deep cultural heritage that has shaped humanity itself. Yet, on the other hand, we continue to grapple with weak institutions, infrastructural deficits, widespread unemployment, poverty, and recurrent governance failures that have constrained our progress”.

Wike stressed that Africa needs leaders who serve, empower, and transform, rather than exploit or rule. He highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure to drive growth, attract investment, and sustain development, citing Abuja’s renewal as an example.

The Minister lamented Africa’s export of raw materials and import of finished goods, perpetuating dependency and stifling industrial growth.

He called for visionary, accountable, and courageous leadership to secure Africa’s future, emphasizing that leadership must create an enabling environment for transformation

The FCT Minister emphasized that Africa must break free from the cycle of dependency on foreign aid, insisting that “development cannot be donated; it must be built.”

“For too long, Africa has looked outward for solutions that can only come from within. Aid has become a crutch that weakens our resolve. The time has come for Africa to rise beyond the rhetoric of dependency and take ownership of its destiny,” he asserted.

Wike stressed that the continent’s transformation depends on investments that are “productive, inclusive, and homegrown,” adding that Africa’s greatest asset is not its natural resources but its people.

“Seventy percent of Africa’s population is under 30. This is not a statistic; it is a revolution waiting to happen. If we invest in education, innovation, and entrepreneurship, we will unleash the greatest demographic dividend in human history,” he said.

He urged African governments to prioritize infrastructure as the bedrock of sustainable development, arguing that “roads, power, and digital connectivity are the arteries through which development flows.”

Reimagining Africa’s Future Through AfCFTA

Wike identified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a key instrument for the continent’s economic rebirth, describing it as “Africa’s second liberation — the liberation of its economy.”

“The AfCFTA is not just a trade agreement; it is a declaration that Africa will no longer be a supplier of raw materials and a dumping ground for finished goods. It is the cornerstone of our collective prosperity,” he said.

‘Africa’s Time Is Now’

In a passionate closing, Wike challenged African leaders and citizens to act with urgency and conviction.

“Africa’s future will not be given to us; we must build it. History will not remember what we merely dreamed for Africa, but what we did for Africa,” the Minister said.