October 23, 2025
Inaugural meeting of House of rep committee held at National Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0100

From left… Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee to Investigate the Pre-Shipment Inspection of Exports and Non-Repatriation of Crude Oil proceeds, Kama Nkem Kama, chairman of the committee, Sowunmi Oluwaseyi Ayopo and representative of the Speaker, Oluwole Oke, during the inaugural meeting of the committee, at National Assembly in Abuja, Wednesday …Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

