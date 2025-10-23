Heritage Oil, Others, Back LagosPhoto Festival 2025

A Celebration of Art, Truth, and Transformation

Heritage Oil Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to the arts and social dialogue through its co-sponsorship of the 2025 edition of the LagosPhoto Festival which was officially unveiled at a press conference held at Nahous Gallery, Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Lagos on Monday, 20th October, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sola Adebawo, General Manager, Government Joint Ventures & External Relations at Heritage Oil, described the festival as “a vibrant celebration of art, truth, and human resilience.” He commended the African Artists’ Foundation for curating a platform that uses photography to interrogate contemporary realities and reimagine Africa’s shared narrative.

This year’s theme, “Incarceration,” was hailed as bold and timely. Adebawo noted that it challenges society to confront the visible and invisible barriers—social, economic, environmental, and psychological—that restrict human potential. “Yet through the lens of passionate photographers,” he said, “we will find courage, endurance, and freedom.”

Adebawo emphasized Heritage Oil’s alignment with the festival’s ethos, stating, “We are all about Energy, People, and Partnerships.” He outlined the company’s mission to operate responsibly across diverse regions while delivering value to shareholders, partners, employees, and communities. He also highlighted the company’s values of integrity, transparency, and sustainability.

“As we look ahead,” he added, “we aspire to be not only a leader in energy but an active contributor to the energy transition. We believe that creativity and innovation share the same DNA that powers energy transformation.”

Also speaking, the Lead Curator of the AAF, Courage Kpodo appreciated Heritage Oil for partnering with the AAF. He explained the rationale for the theme. “The 2025 edition is a call to examine the many forms of incarceration, imposed by self or by others, adding that it includes psychological, ideological and spiritual cages,” he said.The press conference marked the beginning of a month-long celebration of photography, featuring exhibitions, workshops, and artist talks. Heritage Oil’s support underscores the growing synergy between corporate responsibility and cultural expression.

Other notable co-sponsors and curators present at the event included Courage Dzidula Kpodo, Lead Curator; Maria Pia Benadoni and Robin Riskin, Curators; Katie Simmonds, Marketing Manger, Canon; Oseni Ghiazat of Framegidi; Chukwuma Chinye of Republic Journal; and Elizabeth Salau of Nauhaus Gallery.

The LagosPhoto Festival continues to be a beacon for artistic engagement and social reflection, and with partners like Heritage Oil, its impact is set to deepen across communities and borders.