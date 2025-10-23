First Lady inaugurates Digital Learning Centres in 10 States

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has inaugurated ten Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI/ National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA Digital Learning Centers across ten states of the federation.

Reports have it that at the virtual inauguration ceremony held in her office, she noted that the sustained advancement of digital literacy is already driving inclusive growth in the country.

The ten digital learning centers situated in Abia, Delta, Edo, Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ondo, Yobe, and Zamfara States are aimed at expanding the frontiers of youth empowerment and digital inclusion in the country.

“I urge members of the various beneficiary communities to make good use of these facilities to enhance learning, creativity, and entrepreneurship, thereby improving livelihoods and contributing to national development”.

“Today’s commissioning presents another opportunity, under the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, to further expand digital access across the country. By providing communities with the resources required to develop ICT skills, thereby empowering our people to participate meaningfully in the digital economy. This aligns with one of the key priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to accelerate economic diversification through industrialization and digitalization”.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu stated that the nation is looking forward to the full actualization of digitizing various sectors such as farming, petty trading and the likes, which would ultimately improve the ease of doing business and enhance profits.

In his remarks, the Director General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, noted that digital transformation is a key to accelerating economic diversification and development.

“This signifies unlocking potentials across various sectors, especially among women and youth”.

“RHI through its various collaborations, is empowering many Nigerians across the nation and is an enabler to drive national prosperity and inclusivity”.

Wives of state governors of benefitting states were in attendance at their respective locations for the virtual inauguration.

The virtual inauguration of the centers by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, marks another giant stride in the efforts of RHI in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA to deepen the adoption and utilization of digital tools by women and youths across the country.

Apart from the 296 centers already established under this administration, 15 in collaboration with RHI, NITDA is also working to build additional 148 digital infrastructure in other parts of the country and a total of 592 centers by 2027.

