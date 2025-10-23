Diamond award goes to Hilal Takaful for putting customers first

Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Cornerstone Insurance Plc and the pioneer Takaful Insurance company in Nigeria, has been honoured with the Diamond Award for the Most Customer-Focused Takaful Insurance Company of the Year at the 14th Annual Africa Brand Awards, which held on September 11, 2025, at the Watercress Event Center, Lagos. The award presentation was later made at the office.

Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited, formerly known as Cornerstone Takaful Nigeria Limited, pioneered the Takaful insurance landscape in Nigeria, becoming the first composite Takaful Window Operator in 2010 under the authorization of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The company operates under full licensing and re-certification by NAICOM to provide comprehensive Takaful services, encompassing both Family and General business lines.

With over a decade of experience as a composite Takaful Window Operator, the company is proud to have successfully distributed surplus funds to participants without claims for more than seven years, embodying our commitment to equitable financial participation This prestigious recognition celebrates Hilal Takaful’s consistent commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and excellence within the Takaful insurance space. The Africa Brand Awards brought together leading brands across sectors including insurance, finance, advertising, ICT, and government to acknowledge outstanding contributions to brand growth and service delivery across the continent.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Mr. Tajudeen Olusesi, Business Development Executive, Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited, expressed gratitude to the organizers and dedicated the award to the entire Hilal Takaful team.

“This award belongs to every member of the Hilal Takaful family who works tirelessly every day to serve our customers with empathy, integrity, and professionalism. Their commitment to excellence is the reason we continue to stand out in the Takaful insurance landscape,” said Mr. Olusesi.

Also present at the ceremony, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, commended the Hilal Takaful team for their continued focus on customer satisfaction and innovation.

“At Cornerstone, we are proud of Hilal Takaful’s progress and achievements. This recognition reinforces our belief that putting customers at the heart of our operations is the foundation of sustainable success. I congratulate the entire team for this well-deserved honour,” said Mr. Alangbo.

This award reflects Hilal Takaful’s dedication to ethical financial solutions that align with Islamic principles while providing inclusive protection and value to all customers.