Abia Traditional Rulers intervene in row between Gov. Otti, Deputy Speaker Kalu

…calls for caution, passes vote of confidence on Governor

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Traditional Rulers in Abia State as the custodians of culture, have stepped in to bring to an end the ongoing war of words between the Governor of the State and the Deputy Speaker, while appealing to the Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu to apply caution and restrain himself from making statements that may pitch the Governor Dr Alex Otti, against the people of Abia State as well as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing Journalists during a press conference held at JAAC Hall Umuahia, the Chairman of Abia State Council Of Traditional Rulers,HRM Eze Linus Nto Mbah, who spoke in the company of other traditional rulers, said the press conference was.

“To address the ongoing war of words between His Excellency, our son and dear Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti and his brother and our son, Rt.Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives.

” Our attention has been drawn to the disagreements and brewing crises between the duo of Governor Alex Otti and Rt.Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

As royal fathers in Abia State,we can not keep mute and allow the war of words to snowball into uncontrollable crises, which may affect the State negatively if it continues.

” It is on this premise that we, as custodians of our culture, call for a cease fire on the ongoing acrimony and unnecessary outbursts.

We also Enjoin Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu to restrain from making public statements that he can not substantiate.

” We are therefore compelled to appeal to Benjamin Kalu to apply Caution and restrain from making statements that may pitch His Excellency the Governor against Mr President and the people of the State”

The Traditional Rulers also pass a vote of confidence on Governor Alex Otti for what he has achieved within 2 years and few months in office and for demonstrating the political will to fix Abia State.

” Just within 2 years and few months in office, Governor Otti has dealt with many dilapidated road infrastructure, cutting across the 3 senatorial zones of the State.

He has retrofitted many abandoned health facilities in the State as well as embarked on renovating and functionalizing primary health centers in all the political wards in the State.

” We are equally aware of his efforts in the education sector which is unprecedented. He is not only renovating 63 schools, but has employed over 5,000 teachers and is getting ready to recruit another set of 4,000 teachers.

He also made basic school free and compulsory for children.

” Governor Alex Otti has achieved much in the security of the people, he has catered for the welfare of workers and pensioners, among other things too numerous to mention.

Based on what the Governor has done,it is obvious that it is difficult for anyone to believe that the Governor is not doing enough with the statutory allocation he gets from Abuja.

” Abia is a peaceful State, and we would not tolerate any act of verbal violence that may possibly plunge the State into political crises, even before 2027.

” Meanwhile,the Abia State Council Of Traditional Rulers uses this medium to address Journalists in the State to pass a vote of confidence on Governor Alex Chioma Otti”.

