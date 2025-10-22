We’re determined to deliver Port Harcourt Ring Road project – Fubara

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC returned to the ongoing Port Harcourt Ring Road project site on Monday after fruitful meetings with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

.As Julius Berger returns to site

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing the 62.65 km Port Harcourt Ring Road project despite setbacks.

He spoke at a section of the project during an on-site inspection tour weekend.

Fubara emphasised that the state government is determined to deliver the project, which has faced delays due to financial challenges, even as Julius Berger has commenced mobilising workers to the Port Harcourt Ring Road project site.

Fubara described the project as one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in the state’s history, which will ease traffic congestion and stimulate economic activities.

The Governor, who met the project’s contractors, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC confirmed that work has resumed on the project. He further said, Julius Berger has always been a stakeholder in the infrastructural development of Rivers state, and we trust they will continue to be.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that following our recent meetings and discussions, they have already moved back to site”, he said at the project site after a tour of sections of the project. I am here this afternoon to confirm the commitment that Julius Berger gave to us. We have been in talks with them. We are aware that these projects were all, I wouldn’t say abandoned, but somehow, for lack of funds, the contractor withdrew from the site”.

Fubara continued, “So we have been discussing with them, and they gave me their word that, although we have not finished all the discussion, they will move into the site, and I am here to confirm that. Let me make this promise to our good people of Rivers State; this project that we started, by the special grace of God, we are going to complete it”.

He confirmed that work had resumed on the project just as he reiterated his administration’s focus on infrastructure development, promising to complete the project and deliver on commitments made to the people of Rivers State.

According to the project’s Site Engineer, Mike Andrae, who confirmed the Governor’s remarks on the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, “we have remobilised to the site and more is ongoing.

Right now, we have bridge works to complete on Flyovers 1 and 3. After that, asphalting will begin there. But on Flyover 5, we only have asphalting remaining to be done there”.

On the projected completion date for the project, Andrae said, “when we signed the contract, we had mid-2026 to deliver the project. But with the delays we encountered during the year, we are expecting that this project will be completed in December next year”.

At the heart of Rivers State, the Port Harcourt Ring Road project stands as a monumental infrastructure initiative. Spanning 50.15 kilometers, this dual carriageway interlinks six local government areas: Port Harcourt, Obio-Akpor, Ikwerre, Etche, Eleme, and Ogu-Bolo. Boasting six flyovers and a river-crossing bridge for enhanced transportation efficiency, the project was awarded in July 2023, with a 36-month completion period.

Conceived as a solution to the city’s pressing infrastructure challenges, the Port Harcourt Ring Road project is designed to create a circular road network connecting major neighbourhoods, suburbs, and industrial zones. With objectives centred on reducing congestion, stimulating economic growth, and enhancing liveability, the project has become a beacon of progress for Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, besides the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, which attracted much attention in the past few months, Julius Berger has recorded tremendous progress on Work-in-Progress at many other sites.

While work on the over 31 km Ahaoda-Omoku dual-carriage road has been completed, save for some streetlights and similar issues waiting to be fixed, work on the about 9km Port Harcourt-Emohua-Abonnema 2 road project peaked during the last weeks as major earthworks, asphalting, and u-channels works progressed speedily.

At the Port Harcourt-Buguma-Abonnema road project, more concentration was placed on the construction of u-channels ahead of related works that would be done in the following weeks.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2