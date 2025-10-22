UNIZIK Alumni Set to Hold 2025 Convention in Lagos

Kasie Abone

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni Association (UNIZIK Alumni) is set to host its 2025 national convention in Lagos, bringing together graduates of the prestigious institution from across Nigeria and beyond.

The three-day event, themed “The Future is Now: Harnessing Emerging Trends for Impact,” will take place from October 24 to 26, 2025, at the Banquet Hall of Welcome Centre Hotels, Lagos.

The convention will feature a series of engagements designed to strengthen alumni networks, foster mentorship, and explore new opportunities for national and global impact.

A major highlight of the convention will be the alumni lecture titled “Empowering the Next Generation: Alumni Mentorship and Leadership.” The lecture will be delivered by Dr. (Chief) Elizabeth Ifeyinwa Jibunoh, Founder and Chairperson of the Strength of Women Initiative (SOWi), Co-Founder of Didi Museum, and Chairman of the Elizabeth Jibunoh Art Foundation (EJAF). Dr. Jibunoh, a renowned philanthropist and cultural advocate, will share insights on how alumni can play strategic roles in mentoring younger generations for leadership and societal transformation.

Also billed to speak as discussants are Mr. Ezekiel Yusuf, a globally-driven business strategist and HR leadership expert, and Barr. Chukwuneke Anagbogu, Esq., FCAI, a legal practitioner and law lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

The event will be chaired by Sir (Pharm.) Nnamdi Obi (FPSN, FNAOPHARM), Chairman/CEO of Embassy Pharmaceuticals and Odenigbo FM. The Special Guest of Honour is Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, CON, Chairman/CEO of the CHISCO Group.

According to the organizers, the convention will open on Friday, October 24, with the arrival of guests and a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC). The main activities will hold on Saturday, October 25, featuring the convention meeting, a luncheon, and an awards ceremony scheduled between 12 noon and 8 p.m.

The day’s program will include the Unizik Anthem, introductions, opening prayers and kolanut breaking, opening remarks by the chairman, the president’s address, the alumni lecture, an interactive session, awards presentation, dinner, vote of thanks, and a closing rendition of the Unizik Anthem.

According to the Planning Committee Chairman, Mr. Buchi Ochiba, the convention would serve as a platform for reflection, collaboration, and renewed commitment to advancing the legacy of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, an institution that continues to produce leaders across diverse fields.