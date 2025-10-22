October 22, 2025
Metro news

UNFPA stresses importance of data in planning, decision-making

by Editor067
SELYA YARNAP Bauchi
The Bauchi State Programme Officer of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Deborah Tabara, has stressed the importance of data in planning and decision-making.
She made this known today during the commencement of a three-day training session organised for planning officers held at the Hazibal Hoteland suites Bauchi.
Deborah stated that UNFPA is committed to working with the Bauchi state government to harness the power of inclusive data.
According to her, the training is part of efforts to build the capacity of planning officers in the state.
Deborah Tabara, commended the state government for ensuring that the training program was made possible with 53 planning officers in attendance.
Declaring the training workshop open,  the state Commissioner,  Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning & Multilateral Coordination, Hajiya Amina Ahmed Katagum,  said the training was been carried out by the Bauchi state government, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
Hajiya Katagum, explained that the training aims to build the capacity of the officers to effectively plan and implement development programs for the state.
She charged the participants to pay close attention to the facilitators, expressing regret that only five ladies were selected for the training.
The commissioner who cited the need to observe the 35% affirmative action for women, emphasized the importance of planning in development.
Hajiya Katagum while describing planning as a fundamental aspect of life, revealed that there is a high demand for planning officers in the state, and the participants would be reshuffled from time to time to different ministries.
She urged them to take the training seriously and become good ambassadors of economic planning ministry.

