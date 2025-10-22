Sixteen years after, Wike commissions Wuye district infrastructure

…FCT Minister hails staff, council chairmen, contractors for record-breaking performance

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Sixteen years after it was first awarded and later abandoned, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, commissioned the completed engineering infrastructure in Wuye District of Abuja, describing the project as a fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and a symbol of restored faith in leadership.

Speaking during the ceremony, Wike revealed that contractors had abandoned the project due to a lack of payment, but President Tinubu’s administration intervened in May 2023, breathing new life into the initiative. The project, covering approximately 600 hectares, aims to develop roads, sectoral arterials, and provide basic infrastructure, including water and electricity.

According to Wike, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has brought about a significant shift, restoring hope to the people who had lost faith in the project’s completion. The commissioning of the Wuye infrastructure marks a major milestone, showcasing the administration’s commitment to transforming the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister paid glowing tribute to the staff and management of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Area Council Chairmen, and contractors for what he called “unmatched dedication and teamwork” that have changed the face of the FCT in less than one year.

The Minister said their collective effort has made it possible for the administration to sustain a 20-day streak of project flag-offs and inaugurations across the territory — an achievement he described as unprecedented in the history of Abuja.

“I thank everyone working with the FCTA. You’ve done well. Stand tall and be proud of your efforts — you’ve broken records,” Wike said to a cheering audience. “Wherever you go, carry your shoulders high and tell anyone who doubts it that the FCT is working.” He noted that the Wuye District project, awarded in 2009, was left to rot for years due to a lack of funding, but was revived and completed under President Tinubu, whose swift intervention brought new life to the long-forgotten contract.

The Minister further stated that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the FCTA has not only delivered road networks, tunnels, and electricity across key districts but has also restored confidence among residents and investors. “If there’s any administration since the creation of the FCT that has done more than what we are doing, let them speak up now,” he said pointedly. “Their silence says it all — this is leadership that is committed and leadership that is changing lives.”

Wike explained that after twenty days of uninterrupted project commissioning, the administration will take a brief break before turning its focus to the education sector. “Our work is not only about roads and infrastructure,” he added. “For the next twenty days, we’ll show Nigerians what we have achieved in education, and it will surprise many.” He reaffirmed his partnership with the Area Councils and local leaders, emphasizing that true governance is about service delivery, not partisanship.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, said the completion of the Wuye District infrastructure represents “a promise kept and a new beginning.” She lauded President Tinubu for his unwavering support and commended Wike for his exemplary leadership and tireless drive to deliver projects that “touch lives and uplift communities.”

Mahmoud described the project as a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which she said “continues to illuminate every corner of the Federal Capital Territory,” ensuring that communities receive the infrastructure and comfort they have long awaited.

With the commissioning of the Wuye District project, the FCT Administration closed a historic 20-day commissioning exercise, reaffirming its commitment to a modern, connected, and people-centered capital city — one that mirrors the renewed hope promised to Nigerians.

