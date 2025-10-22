October 22, 2025
Photo Gallery

Sanwo-Olu, Alausa, Adebutu ,at official commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu in CMUL

by Peter Anayo0147

L-r … Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Chief Abiola Dosunmu; A reproductive medicine expert, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru;  Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services of the University Professor Muyiwa Falaiye; Dr Mrs Abiola Adebutu-Olorode; Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Donor, A renowned industrialist,  Sir (Dr) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu (Baba Ijebu);  Youngest wife of Baba ijebu, Mrs.  Kofoworola Adebutu; Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, cutting of the cake, during the Official Commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, Research Centre (KAARC) held at College of Medicine University of Lagos on 20/I0/2025…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

L-r… Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa; Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu;  The Donor, A renowned industrialist,  Sir (Dr) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu,  during the Official Commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Research Centre (KAARC) held at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

L-r … A reproductive medicine expert, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru;   Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa; Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu,   Provost College of Medicine, University of Lagos(CMUL), Prof Ademola Oremosu, Deputy Provost, Professor Daniel Odebiyi; during the Official Commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Research Centre (KAARC).

L-r  …Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu;  The Donor,A renowned industrialist,  Sir (Dr) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu; Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, at the cutting of the tape during the Official Commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu. Research Centre (KAARC) held at College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

Side view of  Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Research Centre (KAARC).

Baba Ijebu’s daughter, Dr Mrs Abiola Adebutu-Olorode (left), exchanging greetings with Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu;   Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund,  Dr. Ayo Ogunsan (middle).

From 3rd right … The Donor, A renowned industrialist,  Sir (Dr) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos(CMUL), Prof Ademola Oremosu, former Provost CMUL Prof. David Wale Oke, Dr Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, Deputy Provost, Professor Daniel Odebiyi, Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund,  DrAyo Ogunsan and others.

From (middle) …A  Master Physician and Endocrinologist,  Oloorogun (Dr) Sonny Kuku; the Obanikoro of Lagos Island High Chief Adesoji Adeniji Ajayibembe 11, and other white Cap Chiefs during the Official Commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, Research Centre (KAARC) held at College of Medicine, University of Lagos on 20/I0/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

