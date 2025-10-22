Reps to probe alleged use of harmful chemicals as preservatives for frozen foods in Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged use of harmful chemicals and other preservatives for preservation of frozen foods in Nigeria.

The House consequently has mandated its Committees on National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Healthcare Services, Safety Standards and Regulations and Agricultural Services to launch a comprehensive inquiry into the matter and report back to it for further action.

This decision followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon.Dr Chike John Okafor, representing Ehime Mbano/ Ihitte Uboma|/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State on the matter on the floor of the House on Wednesday.

Debating the motion, Okafor intimated to the House the use of harmful chemicals for preservatives in Nigeria, which he said poses a clear danger to the health and wellness of millions of our citizens.

He informed the House that available reports from regulatory bodies, health experts, and media investigations reveal that the chemicals commonly used for embalming corpses, industrial processes, and ripening fruits are now being used to prolong the shelf life of perishable foods.

These chemicals he said, pose serious health risks to consumers, including the potential for developmental disorder (autism) in children, cancer, organ damage, and other life-threatening health conditions for uncountable Nigerians as documented by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

According to him, this is not a new alarm, as parliament is aware of the 2019 alert by NAFDAC on the use of formalin on fish and meat.

He said: “We recall the 2022 study by the University of Ibadan, which found dangerous levels of pesticide residues in frozen foods.

“Despite these worrisome past reports, the practice persists. We are now facing what can only be described as the systematic poisoning of our populace”.

The Imo born lawmaker pointed out that a huge number of young men and women in Nigeria are suffering from liver damage, kidney failure and there is a noticeable increase in the number of children suffering from autism, and the cause of these is not far-fetched

While calling on the members of the green chamber to support the motion, he had argued that they cannot ignore these warnings any longer.

He added that as federal lawmakers, they must act to protect the Nigerian citizens from this catastrophe.

Consequently, the House presided by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu, unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The presiding officer also mandated the House Committees on NAFDAC, Health-care Services, Safety Standards and Regulations as well as Agricultural Services to investigate the matter and to report back its findings to the House for further action.

