Petroleum Tanker Explosion: Reps ask FG to urgently fix Bida-Diko road in Niger State

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Ministry of Works to, as a matter of urgency, rehabilitate the failed portions of the Bida- Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko road in Niger State, following the ugly tanker explosion that claimed the lives of 30 persons and injured 45 others

The House further urged that the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA do immediately provide relief materials and medical support to the victims and families of the Essa village tanker explosion.

It also directed the House Committees on Works, FERMA, FRSC, and Finance to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the road and the status of its previous contractual arrangements, and report back within two (2) weeks for further legislative action.

The House resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Rt. Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, Niger State on the matter on the floor of the House.

Debating the motion, Abdullahi noted and expressed with deep grief the recent tanker explosion at Essa Village in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, which tragically claimed over 30 lives and left more than 40 others injured, destroying vehicles, livestock, and perishable goods worth millions of naira.

The lawmaker further noted that this tragic incident occurred along the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata–Diko Road, a major federal highway linking Niger State to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country, serving as a vital route for the transportation of petroleum products, agricultural commodities, and other goods.

He pointedly stated that the Essa Village disaster is only one among several recurrent tanker explosions and fatal accidents that have occurred along this corridor in recent months, leading to the persistent loss of lives, livelihoods, and public confidence in the safety of the route.

He said: “Aware that the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko Road has remained in deplorable condition for decades, despite successive administrations awarding multiple contracts for its rehabilitation, none of which have been fully executed or delivered.

“Also aware that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the road was at a point under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model designed to leverage corporate tax obligations for critical infrastructure delivery.

“Concerned that despite the potential of the Tax Credit Scheme to fast-track infrastructural development, the Federal Government recently announced on cancellation of NNPC intervention on roads; leaving several ongoing or proposed projects – including the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko Road – in uncertainty and execution limbo”.

The All Progressives Congress lawmaker expressed more concerns, saying that the continued neglect of this vital highway has resulted in frequent gridlocks, destruction of goods, loss of productive hours, and severe hardship for commuters and residents, while turning the road into a death trap for motorists, tanker drivers, and traders.

He told the House members that the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko corridor is not only crucial to Niger State but also to the nation’s economic network, connecting agricultural production zones to markets and the FCT, thereby demanding immediate federal attention and sustainable interventions.

Consequently, the House presided by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The presiding officer urged that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Road Maintenance Agency FERMA, immediately mobilize resources and contractors to commence full rehabilitation, expansion, and completion of the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko Road, especially the sections between Bida and Agaie.

He further ​mandated the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC and relevant agencies to intensify enforcement of safety standards for tanker and heavy-duty operations, ensuring compliance with roadworthiness, loading procedures, and emergency response protocols.

Moreover, he appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA to provide relief materials and medical support to the victims and families of the Essa Village tanker explosion.

Lastly, the Abia-born politician directed that the House Committees on Works, FERMA, FRSC, and Finance conduct a comprehensive assessment of the road and the status of its previous contractual arrangements, and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.

