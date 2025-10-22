October 22, 2025
Trending now

Youth Farmers are harbingers of Agricultural Development – Minister

HURIWA: Fire at Alaba Market amid rising demolitions sparks worry over targeted…

Petroleum Tanker Explosion: Reps ask FG to urgently fix Bida-Diko road in…

We’re determined to deliver Port Harcourt Ring Road project – Fubara

Ecobank Nigeria partners LSETF to empower MSMEs

Nigerian Society of Engineers Apapa Branch Public Lecture held in Lagos

Breaking: Fire razes Alaba Int’l Market in Lagos

HRH Duchess Amb. Cletus Chikaodi Leaticia sworn in as CEO of Atlantian…

Lagos unveils groundbreaking Medical Research Centre at UNILAG, set to put Nigeria…

Sanwo-Olu, Alausa, Adebutu ,at official commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu in CMUL

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nigerian Society of Engineers Apapa Branch Public Lecture held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo087

L-r… Vice Chairman , Nigerian Society of Engineers  Apapa Branch  Engr   Malvin Ibisi ;   Former National Chairman  (Nimeche)   Engr. Adeyemi Biodun Oyedepo, Former Chairman (NSE), Ikeja  Branch Engr. Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun, guest Speaker, past Vice President (NSE), Engr. Valerie Agberagba; President (NSE)Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chief Host,  Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo;  during the Elders Roundtable and Public theme ‘ Knowledge without Boarders; Bridging the divide for National Advancement ‘  Organized by (NSE) Apapa branch held in lagos on 2I/I0/2025.

L-r… Former Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja  Branch Engr. Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Guest Speaker, past Vice President, (NSE), Engr. Valerie Agberagba, President (NSE),  Engr Margaret Oguntala, Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo, Lagos State Coordinator for the Special Marshals of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Dennis Olabisi,  former National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (Nimeche), Engr Chief Tunde Zedomi.

Guest Speaker, past Vice President, (NSE), Engr. Valerie Agberagba, addressing the guests.

Cross-section of the guest.

L-r… Guest Speaker, past Vice President, (NSE), Engr. Valerie Agberagba received an award from the Chairman (NSE), Apapa Branch received President   (NSE),  Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo.

L-r …  E.BOP.  Supervisor/Commissioning Engineer  Engr David Awoderu; received award from Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, received President   (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo.

 L-R…  (NSE) Ikeja Member  Engr Rotimi Olubowale; former Chairman, (NSE) Ikeja  Branch Engr   Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr Olukorede Kesha; former Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr Asida Laolu.

Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo (left) Ministering the Oath of administration to the newly inaugurated members during the Elders Roundtable and Public theme ‘ Knowledge without Boarders; Bridging the divide for National Advancement ‘  Organized by (NSE) Apapa branch held in lagos on 2I/I0/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Visit of Int’l Federation of Women Lawyers Association Kano state Chapter to Kano state Legislators in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Deputy Speaker, CFR, being received, presents with a souvenir by VC of Yakubu Gowon University in Abuja

Peter Anayo

One day public hearing on A Bill for an Act to amend Public Procurement Act, CAP,P44,Laws of Fed Republic of Nigeria, 2024 held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO