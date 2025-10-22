Nigerian Society of Engineers Apapa Branch Public Lecture held in Lagos

L-r… Vice Chairman , Nigerian Society of Engineers Apapa Branch Engr Malvin Ibisi ; Former National Chairman (Nimeche) Engr. Adeyemi Biodun Oyedepo, Former Chairman (NSE), Ikeja Branch Engr. Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, guest Speaker, past Vice President (NSE), Engr. Valerie Agberagba; President (NSE), Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo; during the Elders Roundtable and Public theme ‘ Knowledge without Boarders; Bridging the divide for National Advancement ‘ Organized by (NSE) Apapa branch held in lagos on 2I/I0/2025.

L-r… Former Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja Branch Engr. Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Guest Speaker, past Vice President, (NSE), Engr. Valerie Agberagba, President (NSE), Engr Margaret Oguntala, Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo, Lagos State Coordinator for the Special Marshals of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Dennis Olabisi, former National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (Nimeche), Engr Chief Tunde Zedomi.

Guest Speaker, past Vice President, (NSE), Engr. Valerie Agberagba, addressing the guests.

Cross-section of the guest.

L-r… Guest Speaker, past Vice President, (NSE), Engr. Valerie Agberagba received an award from the Chairman (NSE), Apapa Branch received President (NSE), Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo.

L-r … E.BOP. Supervisor/Commissioning Engineer Engr David Awoderu; received award from Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, received President (NSE), Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo.

L-R… (NSE) Ikeja Member Engr Rotimi Olubowale; former Chairman, (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr Olukorede Kesha; former Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr Asida Laolu.

Chief Host, Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo (left) Ministering the Oath of administration to the newly inaugurated members during the Elders Roundtable and Public theme ‘ Knowledge without Boarders; Bridging the divide for National Advancement ‘ Organized by (NSE) Apapa branch held in lagos on 2I/I0/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

