Making Mathematics Optional for Art Students Nigeria’s Risky Retreat and Reversal

By Dr. Prince Ndidi Nwosa, CPM

The Nigerian government’s recent decision to make Mathematics optional for art students seeking

admission into tertiary institutions marks a deeply troubling turn in the nation’s educational trajectory.

While perhaps intended to ease academic pressure and expand access, this move risks undermining

intellectual rigor, reducing global competitiveness, and weakening the foundation upon which true

innovation is built.

Although a seeming reversal of the policy was announced, it still did not negate the initial policy. The

reversal only informed stakeholders that Mathematics and English were still approved subjects to be

written by students finishing secondary school, but it did not rescind their earlier position that

Mathematics was no longer a compulsory subject for entrance by Arts students into Nigerian tertiary

institutions. The difference is that many Arts and Humanities students may only write Mathematics as a

requirement to finish secondary school but may not put the required effort to score a credit in the subject since it may not be a required subject considered by tertiary institutions for admission.

The JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, further stated that the Federal Ministry of Education

removed Mathematics as a compulsory subject for university admission by Arts students, aiming to tackle forgery and align policy with reality, asserting that students pursuing certain Arts and Humanities courses have no significant connection with Mathematics and thus nothing to lose by not having a credit in the subject, as expressed during his address to stakeholders recently.

However, in a world increasingly shaped by technology, data, and computation, the decision signals a

retreat from global educational consensus. It is a policy that confuses compassion with compromise,

mistaking leniency for progress.

As someone who came through the 6‐3‐3‐4 education system, I can attest to the strength of an era when standards were high and Mathematics was treated as an equal opportunity subject—not a privilege of science students, but a universal rite of passage.

In those years, the educational playing field was level. Whether one aspired to study literature,

engineering, or economics, the expectation was clear: everyone must pass mathematics. It was not seen

as a barrier but as a bridge—a discipline that refined the mind, taught precision, and rewarded

perseverance.

That shared standard built a generation of students who learned to think systematically, logically, and

analytically—skills that proved invaluable in professional life. Many of us who endured those rigors later

discovered that mathematical discipline was not just about numbers; it was about mental structure,

clarity, and decision‐making. These were the very skills that shaped effective managers, leaders, and

entrepreneurs.

World‐class education systems in nations like Singapore, South Korea, Finland, and Japan place strong

emphasis on numeracy—not merely as a subject, but as a way of thinking. These nations understand that Mathematics nurtures problem‐solving, logical reasoning, and analytical precision—skills that are

indispensable across all disciplines, including the arts and humanities.

When Nigeria removes Mathematics as a universal requirement, it distances itself from these global

standards. At a time when competitor nations are deepening their commitment to mathematical literacy, Nigeria is effectively lowering its standards and widening the skill gap between its graduates and their international peers.

In the 6‐3‐3‐4 system that shaped previous generations, all students—arts, science, or commercial—were expected to meet a foundational standard of mathematical competence. This common intellectual ground created not only a sense of fairness, but also a shared discipline that translated into professional success.

The belief that the arts and Mathematics occupy separate worlds is a relic of outdated educational

thinking. Mathematics is more than a tool for scientists—it is a language of reasoning, structure, and

creativity. Across creative fields, mathematical literacy manifests in countless ways: Arts Administrators

analyze audience data, manage budgets, and interpret financial reports; Designers and Architects rely on

geometry, proportion, and spatial reasoning; Digital Artists and Filmmakers manipulate algorithms and

use software grounded in mathematical logic; Writers and Musicians explore rhythm, symmetry, and

structure—mathematical ideas in artistic form, illustrating the profound interconnectedness of

mathematical thought and artistic expression, dissolving the artificial boundaries between disciplines

often perceived as distinct.

To deny art students this literacy is to deny them the very fluency needed to thrive in the 21st century. It

narrows their professional options and limits their ability to adapt to technological shifts.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and data analytics,

demands a workforce that blends creativity with computation. The World Economic Forum’s Future of

Jobs Report (2020) identifies mathematical and analytical thinking among the top skills for the future

workforce.

Removing Mathematics from core requirements is not a modernization of policy—it is an act of selfsabotage.

In a world where AI tools influence art, media, and design, those without mathematical fluency

will struggle to compete or even comprehend the tools they must use.

Today’s art students will manage digital assets, engage in computational design, and work with metricsdriven

platforms. Without mathematical competence, they risk becoming consumers of technology rather

than creators within it.

Those of us who benefitted from the old system know firsthand that Mathematics is not just an academic

hurdle—it is a mental training ground. The discipline it instills creates professionals who can think

critically, structure problems, and make data‐informed decisions.

Globally, it has been observed that in the workplace, Managers trained with mathematical rigor tend to

evaluate risks more objectively and allocate resources more efficiently.

They are better equipped to interpret business data, assess performance metrics, and make strategic

decisions that drive profitability.

The logical discipline learned through Mathematics enhances organizational planning, budget forecasting,

and analytical communication—all of which directly influence success in leadership roles.

Therefore, Mathematical reasoning sharpens the ability to break down complexity—an essential quality

in management, where every decision has quantifiable consequences. Companies led by analytically

trained thinkers are often more innovative, more accountable, and more resilient in volatile markets.

In essence, the Mathematics classroom was never just about numbers; it was about preparing minds for

leadership.

Supporters of the policy may argue that it promotes equity, easing access for students who struggle with

mathematics. But true educational equity is not about lowering the bar; it is about raising capacity.

When Mathematics becomes optional, it disproportionately harms students from under‐resourced

schools who already lack strong numeracy support, further entrenching inequality and ensuring that only

those from elite schools retain the quantitative literacy needed to thrive in higher education and the job

market. Equity demands investment, not exemption, prompting Nigeria to focus on improving

Mathematics pedagogy through the use of real‐life contexts relevant to the arts and social sciences,

retraining teachers to make math more intuitive and less intimidating, and integrating cross‐disciplinary

learning where Mathematics complements creative expression rather than competes with it, fostering an

educational ecosystem that empowers all students regardless of background to harness the power of

mathematical thinking in synergy with their artistic and humanistic passions.

Mathematics is a driver of innovation and economic growth. Countries that dominate global technology,

manufacturing, and creative industries—such as China, Germany, and South Korea—treat Mathematics

as a strategic national priority.

In these nations, even art students graduate with strong numeracy because governments recognize that

economic resilience depends on analytical capacity. From film production budgets to fintech startups,

data‐driven decision‐making powers nearly every sector.

By contrast, Nigeria’s tertiary institutions already face overcrowding, underfunding, and declining

academic quality. Making Mathematics optional risks turning universities into repositories of mediocrity

rather than incubators of excellence.

If Nigeria hopes to compete in the global digital economy, it must ensure that all graduates—regardless

of specialization—can navigate numbers, interpret data, and think critically.

Education should empower students to navigate complexity, not insulate them from it. By making

Mathematics optional, Nigeria risks producing graduates who are less adaptable, less innovative, and less

globally competitive.

The policy may seem compassionate, but it is, in truth, an abdication of educational responsibility. A

nation that aspires to innovation and leadership cannot afford to make Mathematics optional.

Instead, the government should reform curriculum design to integrate Mathematics creatively across all

disciplines. They may also invest in teacher training and digital teaching tools to make Mathematics

engaging, while launching national numeracy initiatives that demonstrate Mathematics as an accessible,

empowering skill.

On the long run, compulsory Mathematics should be viewed not as a burden, but as a passport to

participation in the global knowledge economy—a vital skill that bridges art and analysis, creativity and

computation.

The goal of education is not to make learning easier; it is to make learners stronger.

As a beneficiary of the 6‐3‐3‐4 era, I have seen how a foundation built on Mathematical rigor produces

graduates who think deeply, act decisively, and lead effectively. Nigeria’s future depends on such minds—

on a generation that can think creatively, critically, and quantitatively.

Making Mathematics optional for art students is not progress—it is surrender. The true path forward lies

in building an education system that unites intellect with imagination, ensuring that every Nigerian

graduate is ready to lead, innovate, and thrive in the modern world.

Dr. Prince Ndidi Nwosa, an author and Project Management Expert writes from Port Harcourt, Nigeria