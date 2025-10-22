Lagos unveils groundbreaking Medical Research Centre at UNILAG, set to put Nigeria on global map

L-r …Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; The Donor,A renowned industrialist, Sir (Dr) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu; Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, at the cutting of the tape during the Official Commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu. Research Centre (KAARC) held at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

CHINYERE IKEANYI

In a historic stride towards medical innovation and academic excellence, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned the state-of-the-art Medical Research Centre at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), heralding a new era for Nigeria’s scientific landscape.

The inauguration, held on Monday amidst high-profile dignitaries and seasoned researchers, underscores a visionary commitment to transforming medical research into a catalyst for national development. Sanwo-Olu lauded the project as “an intellectual investment,” emphasizing its role as a philanthropic legacy poised to propel Nigeria into the global forefront of medical discovery.

“Research is the backbone of progress; this centre will serve as a global hub for groundbreaking studies not just for UNILAG, but for Nigeria and the world,” Sanwo-Olu declared. He praised Chief Adebutu Kessington, the generous donor behind the initiative, urging other affluent Nigerians to emulate such acts of philanthropy that outlive their lifetimes.

The governor highlighted the centre’s potential to foster innovations in artificial intelligence, clinical research, and medical sciences, emphasizing that “it is an opportunity for our brightest minds to perform research that addresses today’s challenges and tomorrow’s needs.”

Education Minister Dr. Maruf Alausa echoed these sentiments, describing the facility as “a vital step in Nigeria’s quest to enhance its global competitiveness in health sciences.” He announced plans for a forthcoming National Research Trust Fund, aimed at providing sustainable funding for pioneering research projects, with billions of naira expected to unlock Nigeria’s research potential.

Prof. Ademola Oremosu, Provost of the College of Medicine of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (CMUL), celebrated the project’s heritage, recalling its roots in the 2019 “High Table Dinner” organized by the MESILAG Alumni, where Adebutu pledged his support. He marked the occasion as a tribute to Adebutu’s 90th birthday, reaffirming the centre’s commitment to nurturing scientific inquiry and innovation.

Philanthropist Adebutu, in his speech, attributed his generosity to divine grace and a desire to give back. “It is my hope that this facility becomes a source of innovation, human capital development, and a catalyst for healthier communities,” he said.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, lauded the centre as “a living monument to vision, philanthropy, and faith in education’s transformative power,” emphasizing that the facility represents “a gateway to the future — where Nigerian medical research will not only serve national needs but also enrich the global scientific community.”

As Nigeria charts a bold course into medical research innovation, the Lagos Medical Research Centre stands as a testament to the power of strategic investment, philanthropy, and collective ambition to redefine the nation’s health and scientific destiny.

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CMUL and Director of the Centre for Clinical Trials, Research, and Implementation Science (CCTRIS), Prof. Bosede Afolabi, delivered a keynote address on “The Future of Research & Its Potential Impact on Society.” She emphasized the evolving landscape of biomedical research, notably the integration of Artificial Intelligence into research initiatives. Prof. Afolabi urged stakeholders to adopt high-quality, AI-enhanced research practices, highlighting that the future of healthcare depends on innovation, collaboration, and sustained investment.

‘Sir (Dr.) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu reflected on the journey of the KAARC centre, which was completed in 2023. He expressed immense satisfaction, describing the centre as a signature project and a manifestation of his long-held vision to improve healthcare and promote research in Nigeria. He credited the project as a testament to divine grace and his commitment to uplifting lives through medical research.

Eminent dignitaries, including the Obanikoro of Lagos and President of the UNILAG Alumni Association, Engr. Ife Oyedele, attended the event. The occasion also featured goodwill messages from Dr. Abiola Olorode on behalf of the Adebutu family and the Honourable Coordinating Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, who was represented by Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo.

Sir Dr. Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, born on October 24, 1935, has had a distinguished career spanning business and philanthropy. He started at Cables and Wires Limited (later NITEL) and Claffin Chemicals Limited, eventually rising to Regional Sales Manager. An accomplished philanthropist, he holds three Honorary Doctorate degrees and is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and the Academy of Medical Sciences. As he approaches his 90th birthday in 2025, he remains celebrated for his contributions to Nigeria’s development.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2