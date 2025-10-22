Insecurity: We ‘ll go after enemies of our sovereignty – CDS

.Says military committed to protecting democracy

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has warned that anyone working against the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria will be treated as an enemy of the state.

Musa issued the warning on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, while addressing the General Assembly of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (NTRC) at a forum tagged: “Kebbi 2025: Strengthening Community Collaboration for Lasting Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defend the nation’s territorial integrity and urged all Nigerians to unite in safeguarding its peace and stability.

“Anyone found doing anything negative against the government and the sovereignty of Nigeria is an enemy of the state, and we will go after such a person,” Musa declared.

The CDS commended the Sultan of Sokoto and other northern traditional rulers for their continuous role in promoting peace, unity and stability in the region.

“We underscore the vital role of our traditional rulers as custodians of values and morality.

“They remain indispensable to our collective efforts in ensuring stability in the North and the entire country,” he said.

Musa described traditional rulers as the bedrock of governance and the first line of engagement between government and the people.

He emphasised that peace and security could not be enforced, but built through trust, dialogue, and cooperation among communities, security agencies, traditional institutions, and civil society groups.

“Our desire is for every community in Nigeria to be peaceful. The collaboration between security agencies and traditional authorities has never been more crucial,” he said.

The CDS urged members of the armed forces to act decisively against criminals threatening lives and property.

“No member of the armed forces should tell you he has not been ordered to take down any criminal killing or destroying property. You are authorised to act,” he said.

Musa assured Nigerians that the military remained committed to protecting democracy, adding that President Bola Tinubu had continued to provide the armed forces with all necessary support.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, said the assembly’s theme was chosen to address the pressing challenges of insecurity in the North.

He said the assembly would come up with a communiqué to be presented to northern governors at their forthcoming meeting in Kaduna State.

The Sultan urged Nigerians to stop criticising the military, but instead, continue to pray and support them in their operations.

“Without the military, we wouldn’t be where we are now. There are challenges and shortcomings, and that’s why we are here, to find solutions,” he said.

The CDS also called for regulation of social media to curb the spread of false and harmful information capable of inciting unrest.

“People sit in the comfort of their rooms, create fake stories and share them until they go viral. It is dangerous. We must verify information before posting or sharing,” the Sultan warned.

He dismissed several fake reports circulated on social media, including claims of attack on a mosque in Sokoto and alleged divisive statements credited to him.

The royal father reaffirmed the council’s commitment to democratic governance and pledged continued support for elected leaders at all levels to move the country forward.

Also speaking, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, commended the security agencies for their sacrifices and urged citizens to appreciate and support them to discharge their duties diligently.

Bagudu noted that the President had prioritised funding for all tiers of government to enhance national development and security.

“The economy is taking the right direction, and we are putting in more work. Nigeria will soon become the pride of Africa, given the laudable works President Tinubu is doing in human capital and infrastructural development,” he assured.

On his part, Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi commended the traditional rulers for their foresight and contribution to strengthen the security, peace and unity in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, held at the Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi, brought together traditional rulers, senior government officials, security chiefs, and community leaders from across the North to deliberate on strategies for lasting peace and security in the region.

