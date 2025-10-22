HRH Duchess Amb. Cletus Chikaodi Leaticia sworn in as CEO of Atlantian Crown Bank LLC, praises Emperors’ vision

A significant milestone in the financial and digital structure of the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) was marked today with the formal Swearing-In Ceremony of Her Royal Highness Duchess Amb. Cletus Chikaodi Leaticia as the Chief Executive Officer of Atlantian Crown Bank LLC.

The prestigious event was held at the Supreme ICC Royal Court in line with the tradition of the ICC Royal Court UKA Worldwide. The ceremony follows her official appointment on the same date, as confirmed by a congratulatory letter signed by Hon. Prof. Charles C. Ofodum, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The appointment of Duchess Amb CC. Leaticia is considered a critical move, placing her at the forefront of the UKA’s strategic financial vision. The Atlantian Crown Bank LLC is the institution responsible for managing the Atlantian Crown (ATC), the UKA’s official digital e-currency, positioning the new CEO as key to the kingdom’s commitment to building a secure, transparent, and accessible digital finance platform.

The Swearing-In Ceremony was notably graced by high-ranking dignitaries, including His Excellency Dr Mike Kelechi Uzoagba, the Executive Prime Minister of UKA, His Imperial Majesty, Emperor Dr. Esemonu Christian, Emperor of the Santorini Empire Administrator, Global Throne.

During her address, Duchess Amb. CC Leaticia paid tribute to the kingdom’s leadership, specifically recognizing the foundational vision of the Emperor, His Imperial Majesty, Emperor Dr. Solomon Uchenna Winning, the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom of Atlantis Worldwide, and the Empress Nobilisa Sriwan Kingjun

In a powerful statement following her induction, Duchess Amb. CC Leaticia emphasized the institution’s commitment to humanitarian and global development goals, which aligns with the UKA’s mandate to integrate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its governance.

“We know that trust grows when people can see the benefits in their hands,” Duchess Amb. Leaticia stated, referring to the bank’s initiative to allow the exchange of the digital currency, ATC, for cash. “By enabling ATC to be exchanged for cash, we make it part of daily life—whether that’s buying food at a local market or investing in a small business. This is how financial inclusion becomes reality, not just a slogan.”

Her new role as CEO complements her previous capacity as a General Manager of the bank and her current role as Global Ambassador to Japan for the UKA, signifying an elevated mandate to drive financial innovation and diplomatic engagement for the kingdom on the global stage.

The Swearing-In Ceremony was scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, at 10.00 am, Nigeria Time, according to the invitation. The United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) is a sovereign, decentralized kingdom that claims descent from the fabled civilization of Atlantis, focusing on democratic monarchy principles and climate solutions. Contact: +2348060886490 atlantiancrownbanklimited@gmail.com

