Gov Uzodinma receives certificate of approval for Imo’s fourth Varsity

Governor Hope Uzodimma has proudly adorned another cap in his quest to turn Imo State as the hub of human capital resources in Nigeria, receiving the certificate of approval from the National University Commission (NUC) for the establishment of the University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Omuma, Imo State.

The newly approved University brings to four the total number of State-funded Universities in Imo, in addition to the Polytechnic, the College of Education and Schools of Nursing and Midwifery.

Receiving the certificate from the NUC on Monday, Governor Uzodimma said that the University of Innovation, Science and Technology, Omuma was the ready-made answer to the government’s efforts at institutionalising the Skill-Up Imo Programme that has gained traction in the State and even beyond in the past five years.

Through the Skill-Up Imo Initiative, a flagship digital skills empowerment programme, the Governor Uzodimma administration has successfully trained and equipped more than 50,000 young people across the State with relevant digital skills.

Currently, registration for Cohort 4 of the ongoing Skill-Up Programme is in progress.

Addressing the Prof Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu-led NUC on Monday, a happy Governor Uzodimma said: “Our outstanding records so far in the Skill-Up Imo Initiative, with over 50,000 young people trained in various skills, have inspired us to take legal measures to institutionalise this transformative approach to equipping our people with digital skills that will drive entrepreneurship across all sectors.”

He emphasised the need for “our graduates to emerge not just as job seekers, but as entrepreneurs, innovators, and globally competitive professionals equipped to drive the digital economy.”

Governor Hope added: “Admittedly, the cost of maintaining a fourth State-owned university can appear daunting. However, a closer evaluation of the potential value addition, human capital development, and economic stimulation for our dear State reveals that the University of Innovation, Science and Technology, Omuma, is a visionary investment, conceived to propel our digital economy through a well-equipped, future-ready youth population.”

While handing over the Certificate to the Governor, Prof Ribadu lauded Uzodimma’s leadership prowess and ingenuity and expressed confidence that the new University will be a success story with regard to Nigeria’s need for properly honned human capital resources.

