FCT Minister Wike endorses Int’l Airshow, promises collaboration

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has described the International Airshow as “a very major show in Abuja,” pledging the FCT Administration’s partnership and official endorsement at the opening ceremony.

Wike who made the description on Tuesday when he received the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who paid him a courtesy visit to seek the FCT’s support for the global aviation event, directed the management communication agencies under the FCT Administration to collaborate with the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in providing publicity and media support for the forthcoming Nigeria International Airshow scheduled to hold in Abuja from December 2 to 4, 2025.

While welcoming his counterpart, Wike said “Let me say that FCTA will be interested to partner with you and have an official opening speech that day to officially endorse this show, which is a very, very major event in Abuja,” the minister said.

He further directed relevant departments to collaborate with the Aviation Ministry on logistics, transportation, sanitation, security, and publicity to ensure the success of the event

“You will have to liaise with the Transport Secretariat for train support and CNG buses.

The Acting Head of Service will also liaise with Aso Radio and the communication department to partner with you for publicity,” Wike added.

The FCT Minister also granted approval for the use of the Administration’s billboards for airshow publicity but insisted that due process and minimal costs must apply.

“We will also approve for you to use the billboard, but something has to be done. Everything cannot be free, free, free — that’s the problem Nigeria has.

You want to advertise to the entire world, but you don’t want to pay,” Wike stated.

He assured that the FCTA would handle sanitation and environmental cleanup along the airport corridor ahead of the event, but dismissed any request for financial assistance.

“I will not give anyone naira. How can you say we should give you ₦5 billion? Where would it come from?

You’re already getting support in other ways,” he said, adding that the FCTA’s infrastructural improvements along the airport road already benefit the aviation sector.

Earlier, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, briefed his host on preparations for the maiden Nigeria International Airshow, noting that the event coincides with the 100th anniversary of aviation in Nigeria — marking a century since the first aircraft landed in the country in 1925.

Keyamo explained that the airshow, jointly organized with a private partner and supported by the Nigerian Air Force, would bring together major international aviation companies and global stakeholders to showcase innovations and investments in the sector.

“Around the world, airshows are key fixtures — we have the Farnborough Airshow, the Paris Airshow, and the Dubai Airshow.

Yet, Nigeria has never had one in its history. This year, we are breaking that jinx,” he said.

He solicited the FCTA’s support in logistics, publicity, security, and transportation, emphasizing that Abuja’s hosting of the event presents a huge tourism and investment opportunity.

“We therefore request your support in hosting this event. As the chief host, we would like you to welcome all delegates to the city, and we are hopeful that Mr. President will also attend,” Keyamo stated.

He further sought the deployment of FCT-owned media, security, and waste management services, as well as the branding of city trains and buses for event awareness.

“We would like to partner with FCT-owned media outlets such as Aso Radio and Aso TV for promotional spots, and also request logistics support to move diplomats and guests to and from the venue,” he added.

The upcoming Nigeria International Airshow 2025 is expected to attract international aviation giants, investors, and government representatives from across the world, positioning Abuja as a new hub for global aviation dialogue and innovation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2