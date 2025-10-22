Ecobank Nigeria partners LSETF to empower MSMEs

COMFORT EKELEME

Ecobank Nigeria has entered into a strategic partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Lagos through capacity building, market access, and enterprise development initiatives.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen small businesses, promote entrepreneurship, and boost job creation as part of broader efforts to reduce unemployment and drive inclusive economic growth in the state.

Under this partnership, Ecobank will provide MSMEs with access to business advisory support, digital tools, networking platforms, and new market opportunities, including cross-border trade linkages via the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub.

The engagement will also leverage SME events, targeted training programmes, and knowledge-sharing sessions to help Lagos-based entrepreneurs build structure, improve governance, and scale sustainably.

Speaking on the partnership, Omoboye Odu, Head of SME Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, described the initiative as a shared commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“We are delighted to partner with LSETF on this impactful journey. MSMEs are the engine of our economy, but many require structure, skills, and market access to truly thrive.

“Our focus is to equip entrepreneurs with the right knowledge, networks, platforms, and digital solutions that help them grow sustainably.

“Through initiatives such as the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, our SME networking events, and capacity-building programmes, we will connect Lagos businesses to broader opportunities at home and across Africa,” she said.

Also speaking, Oyeronke Ibidapo-Obe, Head of Agency Banking and Third-Party Partnerships at Ecobank, highlighted the long-term value of the collaboration.

“This partnership creates a solid framework for enterprise development in Lagos. By combining capacity building, mentoring, digital enablement, and market access, we are laying the foundation for scalable businesses that can compete locally and internationally.

“Our goal is clear, to help MSMEs grow, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic prosperity,” Ibidapo-Obe said.

Mrs. Feyisayo Alayande, Executive Secretary/CEO of LSETF, expressed optimism about the collaboration, noting that the partnership will support the Fund’s mission to enable Lagos residents to become economically active and self-sufficient.

“This partnership is another step forward in our commitment to enabling small businesses in Lagos to reach their full potential.

“We are excited about what this partnership means for our beneficiaries and for Lagos as a whole, as we build stronger businesses, create more jobs, and continue to champion an inclusive economy that works for everyone,” she said.