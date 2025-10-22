Deputy Speaker, delivers his remarks at 50th anniversary of Public Complaints Commission in Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR, delivering his remarks at the 50th anniversary of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Abuja.

From left… EZE Ibe Nwosu the Igbo 1 Abuja, Hon Joshua Chinedu Obika, member House of Representatives representing AMMC/Bwari Federal Constituency, His Royal Professor Echefuna Okoyebeadi, His Royal Highness EZE Jude Udobi and others at the 2025. IRIJI New Yam Festival Celebration, organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT chapter, held in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

