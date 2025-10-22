Courtesy visit of SMYF delegation to Speaker’s office at Nat’l Assembly, Abuja

L-R… Acting Director General, Shehu Musa Ya’Adua Foundation (SMY), Amara Nwankpa, and Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, during the visit of SMYF delegation to the Speaker’s office at the National Assembly, Abuja.

L-R… Director of Programmes/Administration, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation (SMYF), Vivian Emehelu; Acting Director General, SMYF, Amara Nwankpa, and Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, during the visit of SMYF delegation to the Speaker’s office at the National Assembly, Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara .

