October 22, 2025
Trending now

Breaking: Fire razes Alaba Int’l Market in Lagos

HRH Duchess Amb. Cletus Chikaodi Leaticia sworn in as CEO of Atlantian…

Lagos unveils groundbreaking Medical Research Centre at UNILAG, set to put Nigeria…

Sanwo-Olu, Alausa, Adebutu ,at official commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu in CMUL

Sixteen years after, Wike commissions Wuye district infrastructure

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 22, 2025

Bassa LG repatriates 20 child traffic victims, sets taskforce on education, tackling…

Tanker explosion kills 35, injures 46 in Niger

Gov Uzodinma receives certificate of approval for Imo’s fourth Varsity

Anambra guber poll: INEC to commence distribution of PVCs today

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Breaking: Fire razes Alaba Int’l Market in Lagos

by Peter Anayo085

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Some sections of the popular Alaba International Market in Lagos are currently engulfed by fire, destroying numerous shops and triggering chaos among traders.

A live TikTok broadcast by user KB Clothings showed thick black smoke rising into the sky as devastated traders watched in anguish.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene, battling to contain the inferno.

Details later…

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Makinde, COAS others bid Late Ibadan monarch , Oba Olakulehin farewell

Peter Anayo

Lagos govt pays landowners over N1.5bn compensation

Editor

Sanwo-Olu widens Planning Permit net, gives 37,266 approvals

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO