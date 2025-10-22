Breaking: Fire razes Alaba Int’l Market in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Some sections of the popular Alaba International Market in Lagos are currently engulfed by fire, destroying numerous shops and triggering chaos among traders.

A live TikTok broadcast by user KB Clothings showed thick black smoke rising into the sky as devastated traders watched in anguish.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene, battling to contain the inferno.

Details later…

