Anambra guber poll: INEC to commence distribution of PVCs today

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced the commencement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) distribution across the state with effect from Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The announcement was made during a media engagement forum held in Awka by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Sam Olumekun.

He called on residents who participated in the most recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to visit their respective wards to collect their PVCs.

The forum brought together media executives, reporters, producers, and on-air personalities from across the state.

He said, “Permit me to also inform you that Permanent Voter Cards from the recently conducted CVR exercise in Anambra State are ready for collection. From Wednesday, 22nd to Sunday, 26th October 2025.

“Newly registered voters should go to the wards where they registered to pick up their PVCs.

“I must emphasize, collection by proxy is strictly prohibited.

We rely on your support to mobilize the public through your platforms so that every eligible voter can participate in the upcoming November 8 Governorship Election.”

Olumeku reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to transparency, openness, and strategic collaboration with the media, describing journalists as indispensable partners in democratic development.

While noting that journalists in the state upheld the ethics of journalism during the recent by-election in the state, the National Commissioner urged them to resist sensationalism, and allow facts, not falsehoods, to guide public perception.

He added, “The Commission is grateful. Your work remains the oxygen of democracy, enlightening citizens, holding institutions accountable, and bridging the gap between the government and the governed.

”You are not just observers, you are interpreters of the democratic process. By helping citizens understand not only how to vote but also why their participation matters, you strengthen democracy. Accurate, timely, and balanced information is essential for an informed electorate.”

“I urge you to intensify efforts to combat fake news, disinformation, and manipulated content. It is one of the greatest threats to electoral integrity.

“False stories, doctored videos, and unverified claims sow confusion and distrust. We all have a collective responsibility to stop the spread of such harmful content. Editors, producers, and presenters, let truth be your only compass. As the saying goes, ‘a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.’ Let us ensure that truth travels faster this election season.”

Olumekun also reminded journalists that the online accreditation portal for the Anambra Governorship Election has been open since September 1, 2025, and will close by midnight on Thursday, October 24, 2025.

“We urge all journalists who have not yet applied to do so within the remaining timeframe, saying that no late submissions or deadline extensions will be entertained.

According to him, accreditation ensures that journalists are properly identified, granted access to designated areas, and able to perform their duties with the full cooperation of the Commission.

The INEC Commissioner said that accredited journalists can collect their tags at the NUJ Secretariat in the state from Monday, November 3, 2025, noting that each tag will feature a unique barcode, scannable by security personnel to instantly verify the journalist’s credentials.

He explained that the innovation will enhance security, improve access control, and facilitate a smooth election process

Olumekun assured the public that INEC is fully prepared for the Anambra Governorship Election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

“Our readiness is not just theoretical but measurable. All non-sensitive materials have already been delivered to the state, while sensitive materials will be transported under tight security protocols in due course.”he said.

“As part of preparations, INEC is currently conducting a week-long readiness assessment visit in Anambra State. The visit includes meetings with key stakeholders such as the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), transport unions, and a mock accreditation exercise to evaluate logistical and technical systems.

“These activities demonstrate our unwavering commitment to delivering a free, fair, transparent, and credible election in Anambra State,” he stated.

Earlier in her remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra State, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu commended journalists in the state for their vital role in advancing Nigeria’s democratic and electoral development.

She described the media as a dependable partner in the nation’s electoral journey, even as she praised journalists for their constructive criticism, which she said has helped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identify areas for improvement.

She also acknowledged the media’s support in amplifying the Commission’s activities without expecting any form of inducement in return.

She said, “The media has been very fair to the Commission by pointing out where we fall short and where we need to do better.

“Since I assumed office in Anambra State, the media have been doing remarkably well. What we are doing today is to say, we see you, we appreciate you, and we urge you to continue standing with us,” Dr. Agwu added.

She said that Nigeria’s continued unity and democratic progress are largely sustained by the media’s commitment to nation-building and public accountability.

According to her, the media landscape in Anambra has significantly contributed to the effectiveness of her work as Resident Electoral Commission, REC.

She encouraged journalists to remain steadfast in upholding the truth and promoting democratic values at all times.

