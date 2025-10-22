Anambra CP Urges Journalists to Uphold Peaceful Narratives Ahead of Governorship Election

By Kasie Abone

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has urged journalists in the state to be mindful of the narratives they promote as the November 8, 2025 governorship election approaches. He emphasized that the media plays a crucial role in either sustaining peace or heightening tension during elections.

CP Orutugu gave the charge while hosting members of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Anambra State chapter, led by its chairperson, Comrade Tochukwu Ifejika, at the state command headquarters in Awka.

He reassured residents that the forthcoming election would not disrupt the peace and unity of the state.

“In Anambra State, this election will not sink us. We shall continue to live together. We won’t burn,” the police chief affirmed.

Orutugu appealed to journalists to exercise responsibility and caution in their reportage, noting that words carry significant influence.

“What we say and how we say it reflect in the minds of the people. So, you have to be cautious about what you say and how you say it,” he advised.

Commending the media for their professionalism and support since his assumption of office, the CP encouraged continued collaboration during the election period. He disclosed that mechanisms have been put in place to facilitate fact-checking and verification of stories to ensure accuracy and objectivity.

The police boss also applauded the role of the media in the successes recorded by his command in combating crime across the state.

“It got to a point there was hardly a day you opened a newspaper, tuned to a TV station, or visited a blog without reading or hearing positive stories about Anambra’s improved security,” he said.

“Being recognized as one of the most decorated police chiefs wouldn’t have been possible without your support.”

He credited part of his success to the professionalism of the state’s journalists and the effectiveness of his Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, whom he described as “sound, loved, and committed.”

Turning attention to social issues, CP Orutugu decried the rising cases of abuse against women and girls in the state, including domestic violence, widow maltreatment, and cultural discrimination related to inheritance. He called on NAWOJ members to use their platforms to advocate for women’s rights and raise awareness through sustained campaigns and enlightenment programs.

“I urge you to start a crusade to change mindsets, enlighten women, and, if possible, establish a desk with the police to handle reports of abuse and discrimination,” he said.

“Parents, especially mothers, must begin to hold their children accountable for unexplained wealth. This lack of accountability fuels crime in our society.”

He assured NAWOJ of the command’s readiness to partner with the association in advancing education and awareness of women and girls’ rights at the grassroots level.

Earlier in her remarks, NAWOJ Chairperson, Comrade Tochukwu Ifejika, appealed for stronger collaboration between the association and the police command, especially as NAWOJ marks the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child on October 29. She also requested inclusion in the command’s training and public enlightenment programs.

In his welcome remarks, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, described CP Orutugu as a leader passionate about the welfare of women and children, noting that he has appointed more women to strategic roles within the command. Ikenga added that the CP’s commitment and vision have transformed the state’s security narrative “from reports of Unknown Gunmen to stories of Ndi Anambra reclaiming peace.”

During the visit, the CP was presented with an award by the Council of African Youths Nigeria, represented by Comrades Onyeka Nwosu and Uche Awuzie, in recognition of his achievements in combating kidnapping and other crimes since assuming office.

Receiving the award, CP Orutugu ded