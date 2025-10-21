Zion Heritage Ministries celebrates grand Annual Convention ,dedicates new 3,000-Seater auditorium in Umuahia

CLEMENT EMMANUEL

It was a moment of divine joy, heartfelt worship, and history in the making as Zion Heritage Ministries held its Annual Convention 2025, tagged Transformed By Grace, this October, culminating in the dedication of a magnificent 3,000-seater church auditorium at the ministry’s National headquarters in Umuahia.

The atmosphere was electric with faith and celebration as thousands of worshippers, dignitaries, ministers of the gospel, and guests from across Nigeria and beyond gathered to witness this landmark event, a true testament to God’s faithfulness and visionary leadership.

From the opening sessions, the convention radiated with revival fire, powerful teachings, prophetic impartations, and an overflow of testimonies that reaffirmed Zion Heritage Ministries’ mandate: “Raising Kingdom Royalties Who Shall Rule and Reign for Christ across the Seven Mountains of Influence.”

The highlight of the convention was the dedication of the new 3,000-seater cathedral, a stunning architectural edifice standing as a beacon of grace and growth in the city of Umuahia. With its modern design, state-of-the-art facilities, and atmosphere of excellence, the auditorium represents a new phase of expansion and divine impact for the fast-growing ministry.

In an emotional and power-packed dedication service, Bishop Okwudili Eze, The Mandated Prophet and Founder of Zion Heritage Ministries, alongside Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze, Co-Founder and President of The King’s Rubies, led the congregation in thanksgiving and consecration prayers. Both leaders reflected on the ministry’s humble beginnings on May 13, 2007, when, by divine instruction and unwavering faith, they planted the first seed of what has now become a thriving spiritual movement.

Bishop Okwudili Eze, in his message, emphasized that the new auditorium is not just a physical structure but a prophetic symbol of expansion, excellence, and global relevance for the Kingdom. “This building stands as proof that when God gives a vision and one remains steadfast in obedience, no force can stop its manifestation,” he declared.

Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze, in her heartfelt address, expressed deep gratitude to God and to every member of the Zion Heritage family for their love, service, and sacrifice over the years. She charged the congregation to “keep shining as Kingdom ambassadors and let this new season birth greater works in every sphere of influence.”

The weekend-long convention featured powerful ministrations from both Bishop Okwudili and Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze, electrifying worship sessions, creative presentations, and special moments of reflection on the ministry’s journey from a small gathering to a global movement transforming lives.

As the convention drew to a close, one thing was evident: Zion Heritage Ministries is entering a new chapter marked by growth, glory, enlargement and greater exploits. From a modest beginning in 2007 to a monumental milestone in 2025, the story of Zion Heritage Ministries continues to inspire faith, excellence, and resilience in the body of Christ.

Indeed, the dedication of the 3,000-seater auditorium stands as a shining testimony that what God begins, He sustains, multiplies, and perfects, to the glory of His name and the advancement of His Kingdom.

